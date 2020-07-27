South Florida police officer dies from complications related to COVID-19, chief says

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – The Lauderhill Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, after one of their fellow officers died after a battle with the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the agency said Officer Corey Pendergrass died from complications related to COVID-19. He served on the force since 1997.

First responders escorted Pendergrass’ body from Plantation General Hospital to a funeral home in Pompano Beach.

Today the Lauderhill PD & @LHFireOPSChief escorted Corey from plantation General Hospital to Poitier Funeral Home in Pompano Beach. Thank you to all our brothers & sisters from our neighboring agencies & the community for supporting the Pendergrass Family! https://t.co/bAHfN3bsWB pic.twitter.com/DQUEcoV4lt — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) July 26, 2020

Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley released the following statement to WPLG: “The City of Lauderhill sadly, and with a very heavy heart, mourn the death of our dearly beloved brother and friend Officer Corey Pendergrass. Corey lost his battle to Covid-19 on the morning of July 26th, 2020. Corey began his career with the City of Lauderhill in 1997. He enjoyed being a police officer and was always willing to do what it took to get the job done. Corey was a very humble person and was described by many as a ‘gentle giant.’ He was a mentor to co-workers and members of the community. Corey had a very unique way of dealing with members of the public and has been known to leave an indelible impression on those he encountered. The many accolades received by members of the community speaks volumes to his character, which was beyond question. The overwhelming support received from the community and other agencies has been greatly appreciated. The men and women of the Lauderhill Police Department and the entire city were very fortunate to have such a wonderful, kind and giving individual, who was always there when you needed him. Corey never let anything get the best of him and always looked at the positive side of things when faced with adversity. Corey will be sorely missed by us all. May his life and legacy live on; as he was a man amongst men. Corey is survived by his beloved wife and children.

Corey, may you rest in peace. We will forever love and remember you for the person you were.”