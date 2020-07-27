× VISIT Milwaukee partners with the MMAC to provide 50K free masks, available at Citgo stations across the city

MILWAUKEE — VISIT Milwaukee and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) want to ensure Milwaukee residents have access to free masks. On Monday, July 27 VISIT Milwaukee staff will deliver 50,000 masks from Fam Brands to the 42 CITGO stations in the city of Milwaukee.

“CITGO is a proud member of the Milwaukee community,” said CITGO General Manager Light Oils Marketing Chris Kiesling. “We’re honored to help distribute masks at our stations and play our part in keeping Milwaukee residents safe and healthy.”

Milwaukee residents in need of a mask can visit any CITGO station in Milwaukee and receive one on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

“Our focus is on encouraging businesses and individuals to exercise responsible freedom and best practices for controlling the spread of this virus. We hope making masks easily available throughout our community will make that easier for people to do that,” said Steve Baas, senior vice president of governmental affairs at MMAC. “Our shared goal must be to get Milwaukee open for business. The sooner we can reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, the sooner we can fully reopen our economy.”