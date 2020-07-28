× Jelly Belly set to close Pleasant Prairie store and tour: ‘Thankful to the millions of visitors’

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Jelly Belly Candy Company has announced it is making a strategic change in its retail operations. Jelly Belly has decided to close its Pleasant Prairie store and tour.

A news release indicates any current Pleasant Prairie employees impacted will be offered positions at our growing factory located in North Chicago, Illinois. The liquidation sale in Pleasant Prairie will begin on Aug. 3. Consumers can still purchase their favorite Jelly Belly jelly beans or any of the company’s products online at JellyBelly.com.

Jelly Belly Vice President of Retail Operations, John Jamison, issued this statement:

“We are incredibly thankful to the millions of visitors, the City of Pleasant Prairie and the surrounding communities for their hospitality over the past 20 years.”