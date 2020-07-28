‘May not have the proper equipment:’ 100+ police departments won’t be responding to DNC

MILWAUKEE — More than 100 police departments originally planning to help with security at the Democratic National Convention say they’re out. Officials with West Allis and Franklin said Tuesday, July 28 they’re worried because Milwaukee’s police oversight board is trying to limit the use of tear gas, with the DNC set to begin Aug. 17.

FOX6’s cameras captured a fence up and tents and heavy equipment unloaded at the Wisconsin Center Tuesday amid more questions about protesters and security.

With violence erupting in Portland, will we see the same thing outside the DNC?

Officials with the West Allis Police Department warned: “It is our belief WAPD officers assisting with the DNC could be put in a position where they may not have the proper equipment to safely perform their duties and protect the public.”

They’re no longer sending the DNC 10 officers.

“The chiefs across the state are sort of coalescing to defend Morales and sort of take pot shots at the Fire and Police Commission,” said Alderman Bob Bauman.

The reason — Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission ordered Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to work to change the operating procedures to stop using tear gas.

The commission also ordered him to report on the department’s recent use of tear gas during protests.

Earlier, West Allis PD wrote to Chief Morales: “Should the DNC protests be non-peaceful, does the Milwaukee Police Department have an adequate inventory of chemical irritants and other crowd control equipment to effectively police the event?”

“These other police forces claiming, well, we’re not going to participate unless there’s adequate, what’s adequate?” said Alderman Bauman. “So, again, I think it’s politics, mostly, that’s being played in support of law enforcement in general, and Chief Morales, in particular.”

As part of the DNC security plan, the Milwaukee Common Council Tuesday approved a list of items you’ll have to leave at home if you come into the footprint around the convention. That list is long, but includes thermos, sleeping bags, tennis balls and paintball guns.