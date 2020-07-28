× Milwaukee Common Council opposes use of federal resources to combat violent crime in city

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council voted on Tuesday, July 28 in opposition to any help from the federal government regarding resources to combat violent crime in the city. Council members have voiced their opposition to this action — since it was announced by the White House last week.

There are two items the Common Council voted on in relation to federal agents coming to Milwaukee. One is where they stood on the matter overall. The second is requiring federal authorities to wear recognizable identification of their agency when they are working.

On Monday, the Public Safety and Health Committee was able to speak with the Milwaukee County District Attorney and members of the Milwaukee Police Department on this topic. Some said an increase in aid is only geared towards helping reduce violent crimes while others said they do not trust the intent behind the aid.

The Milwaukee Police Department has said numerous times they are declining any federal help in response to recent civil unrest or protests. However, they do support working with federal partners for other joint initiatives.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said federal law enforcement is not above the law — and they have the same restrictions as any other law enforcement officer. He did say the city’s homicide rate is troubling — and the city could benefit from outside help.

Several members of the Common Council said they are concerned by the actual intent behind this federal aid.

Again, the Common Council voted it is against any federal aid that reflects what city leaders have seen across the country and in cities like Portland, Oregon.