× A great summer side or a light dinner: See how to make spinach salad with sweet and sour dressing

MILWAUKEE — A salad can be a great summer side or even a nice light summer dinner. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for spinach salad with sweet and sour dressing.

Spinach Salad With Sweet and Sour Dressing

Ingredients:

5 to 8 ounces fresh spinach

1 cup bean sprouts, fresh or canned drained well (optional)

1 can water sliced chestnuts, rinsed and drained

3 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

1 to 2 cups sliced mushrooms

1/2 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

Dressing:

1 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup white wine vinegar or red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon minced onion

1/4 cup sugar

Directions:

Shake up dressing ingredients in a jar. Toss salad ingredients together in a big bowl. Drizzle some of the dressing over the salad and toss to coat. Season salad with some extra ground fresh pepper if you like. Extra dressing keeps in the fridge for a week.