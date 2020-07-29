Guns N’ Roses Summerfest concert rescheduled for July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE — Guns N’ Roses has announced their rescheduled 2020 North American Tour dates. The tour will now bring Guns N’ Roses to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 10, 2021.

Message from Guns N’ Roses :

Hey Gunners, our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to Summer 2021. The trek begins July 10th, 2021 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the US and Canada all summer, before wrapping in Los Angeles, California on August 19, 2021.

Among these stops many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process. We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year.