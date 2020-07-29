× Kohl’s to close stores on Thanksgiving Day: ‘Importance of safety and convenience’

NEW YORK — Kohl’s has made the decision to close their stores on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Kohl’s said the following on their website, “As we prepare for the 2020 holiday season, the Kohl’s team is designing plans to reflect a year like no other. Given the importance of safety and convenience, we expect more customers to shop earlier, search for great deals throughout the season, and take advantage of our online and omnichannel conveniences. ”

On Thanksgiving Day and throughout the season, Kohl’s customers can shop on Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App for great national and only-at-Kohl’s brands, incredible value and differentiators like Kohl’s Cash, and conveniences like Drive Up and Buy Online, Pick Up in Store services.

“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl’s at our best throughout the holidays.”