Democratic governor candidate Kelda Roys takes out $235,000 second mortgage to boost fundraising numbers

MILWAUKEE — Dane County property records show Democratic candidate for governor Kelda Roys took out a $235,000 second mortgage on her Madison home June 25, five days before loaning her campaign $255,000 to boost her quarterly fundraising numbers.

Roys already had a $392,500 mortgage on the home before taking out the second loan.

Brian Evans, a spokesman for Roys’ campaign, did not directly address the timing of the second mortgage, which came shortly before the deadline for Roys’ second quarter fundraising numbers.

“The campaign isn’t going to discuss personal finances beyond what’s available in public record and the statement of economic interests,” Evans said.

With her personal loan to the campaign, Roys led her Democratic rivals in the amount of cash they have on hand. It’s an important figure because it reflects each campaign’s ability to run television ads in the final four weeks of the campaign.

But Roys got only 3 percent support among Democratic primary voters in the Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday.

The poll shows Roys is tied for sixth, 28 percentage points behind Evers.

The primary is Aug. 14.