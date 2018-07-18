× MU Law Poll: Vukmir wipes out Nicholson’s lead in U.S. Senate race, Evers widens lead over Democrats for governor

MILWAUKEE — The two Republicans running for U.S. Senate are statistically tied as Leah Vukmir has wiped out Kevin Nicholson’s advantage, the latest Marquette University Law School Poll found.

Vukmir leads Nicholson, 34-32 percent, in the poll conducted July 11-15. It’s the first time she has led the primary race, though her lead is well within the margin of error of +/- 7 percent.

Vukmir is a state senator. Nicholson is a former Marine.

In the Democratic race for Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers has widened his lead without any member of the crowded field running television ads.

Evers, the state schools superintendent, holds 31 percent of Democratic voters’ support. Firefighters union official Mahlon Mitchell and state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout are tied for second place at 6 percent.

However, 38 percent of Democratic primary voters still don’t know which candidate they’ll support. Minutes after the poll results, Matt Flynn’s campaign said it would launch its first TV ad later this week.

The poll did not put the Republican U.S. Senate candidates against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in a head-to-head matchup, nor did it provides matchups for each Democratic candidate for governor against Gov. Scott Walker.

Voters are still “not really focused” on the election even though it’s now less than four weeks away, said Charles Franklin, Marquette’s poll director.