Former St. Matthias teacher, accused of molesting 4th-grade student, faces new charge

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A former St. Matthias teacher, accused of sexually assaulting a fourth-grade student during private tutoring lessons in 2012 is facing a new charge.

A charge of first degree sexual assault of a child, sexual contact with a person under the age of 13, was filed Friday, Aug. 31.

Buelow made his initial appearance in court on that new charge Friday. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a bail/bond hearing was set for Sept. 5. Meanwhile, cash bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 10.

The St. Matthias Parish School principal and parish director issued this statement after new charges were filed Friday:

“Although we don’t have many details at this time, we have learned that Mr. Kevin Buelow has been charged on Aug. 31, 2018, with a second charge of first degree child sexual assault in Milwaukee County. These charges relate to 2010 and are in addition to the charges filed on Aug. 23, 2018.

Mr. Buelow is currently in the custody of Milwaukee police.

We encourage anyone with any information concerning Mr. Buelow to please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7401.

We appreciate your patience and understanding, and we ask you to keep all involved in your prayers.”

According to a criminal complaint in the new case, a victim who is now 17 years old, said Buelow tutored her at St. Matthias, in the church basement, between September of 2010 and August of 2011, and during one tutoring session, he touched her inappropriately. The victim said she “moved her chair away from Buelow, attempting to make it known she was uncomfortable.” Prosecutors say she disclosed other incidents of inappropriate behavior by Buelow as well.

One count of first degree child sexual assault, sexual contact with a person under the age of 13 was filed on Aug. 23. He’s due in court in that case on Sept. 12 for a motion hearing.

In that case, Buelow is accused of sexually assaulting the fourth-grade student in a church basement at St. Matthias. The former student accused Buelow of molesting her on multiple occasions.

Buelow was at St. Matthias from 2001 to 2012.

The West Allis man was placed on administration leave from his current job at Holy Apostles in New Berlin. He has been there since 2013. Letters sent to parents and parishioners inform them of the allegations.

“Of course, we are praying for all of those involved. As a parent myself, I found it was the most important thing to get that message out,” said Amy Grau, communications director for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

The letter says Buelow went through all the necessary procedures before being hired.

“Unfortunately, even with background checks, it can’t always guarantee if someone is going to meet our ethical and moral expectations,” Grau said.

The former student also alleged Buelow touched his own newborn.

During his initial court appearance in the first case filed against him, Buelow’s attorney argued against that.

“(The girl) was not even born at the time that this alleged incident occurred,” Buelow’s attorney said.

Buelow paid a $5,000 bail. Prosecutors wanted a higher bond. The request was denied. However, prosecutors were granted their request for Buelow to have no unsupervised contact with any child under age 18.

“Obviously, he’s innocent until proven guilty, but when I look at the allegations in this complaint, I can’t say that what the state is requesting is unreasonable,” said the court commissioner.