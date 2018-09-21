Star Wars star Mark Hamill reacts to tweet from FOX6’s Ashley Sears

MILWAUKEE — When FOX6’s Ashley Sears did a story about how bad the mosquitoes are in southeast Wisconsin earlier this week, little did she know it would end up prompting a comment from Star Wars superstar Mark Hamill.

As part of Sears’ story, she used her jacket to protect herself from mosquito bites. That meant putting the hood up and cinching the strings tightly so the opening of the hood was quite small.

After the fact, Sears used the moment to tweet a picture — comparing herself to Sheev Palpatine — and asking, “Who wore it better?”

Who wore it better? Me or Palpatine? pic.twitter.com/nLU4EjhTob — Ashley Sears (@AshleySears6) September 20, 2018

It turns out Mark Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, saw the tweet and responded, “Definitely YOU.”

Definitely YOU. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 21, 2018

Hamill’s comment generated a bunch of retweets, comments and hundreds of likes.

