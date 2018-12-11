Watch: Lucky woman dances on stage with John Legend during Christmas tour stop

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a very merry Christmas for a woman who attended a John Legend concert on Monday night, Dec. 10.

The lucky lady’s daughter shared a video on Twitter of the once-in-a-lifetime experience during the singer’s “A Legendary Christmas Tour” stop in Indianapolis.

The video shows an excited woman up on stage with Legend. She dances, twirls and bows with him as he serenades her with a Christmas song.

The Twitter caption by the woman’s daughter, @_faith_alexis, reads: “MY MOM!!!!!!!!!! DANCED WITH @johnlegend!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HE KISSED HER ON THE CHEEK!!!!!!!!!! HE KNOWS HER NAME!!!!!!!!!! I was raised by an ICON!! sorry @chrissyteigen”

Legend asks her name and wishes her a merry Christmas before topping it off with a kiss on the cheek. A merry Christmas, indeed!

The best part? Chrissy Teigen responded to the tweet! The celebrity replied, “Yesssss!!!!!”

Legend’s next stop is right here in Milwaukee! More joy to come!