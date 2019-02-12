LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Snow-covered roads make travel difficult in Waukesha County Tuesday morning

Posted 6:43 am, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45AM, February 12, 2019

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Roads were in rough shape Tuesday morning, Feb. 12 after another winter storm moved in starting Monday night.

As much as eight inches had fallen in Waukesha as of Tuesday afternoon. CLICK HERE for a running list of snow totals. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory were issued for most of southeast Wisconsin through 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said snow would continue Tuesday afternoon, with an additional one to three inches possible. CLICK HERE for the latest FOX6 Forecast.

