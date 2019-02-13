‘Emotionally moving day:’ Mourners gather, remember fallen MPD Officer Matthew Rittner

OAK CREEK — Officer Rittner’s public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Oak Creek Assembly of God Church, located at 7311 S. 13th St. in Oak Creek. A service will follow the visitation, and Police Honors will be conducted outside following the ceremony.

Milwaukee police planned for a procession to begin around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with a sea of squads on 13th Street, heading east on Rawson and taking a turn on Pennsylvania Avenue.

PHOTO GALLERY

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rittner’s family. CLICK HERE to learn about more options for helping the Rittner family.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett attended an event on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning and reflected on this day of mourning for the city.

“This is a very difficult day obviously for the Rittner family, for the police department, and for the entire city. It’s a somber day. It’s a moving day, a very emotionally moving day. And it’s a hard day that we have to get through,” Barrett said. “But I think when you look at our community, I have been very impressed by how people have supported the family, supported the department and supported the city — not only for this, but also for the death of Mr. Rodriguez. Losing two city workers in 48 hours was something I never thought I’d see in many years. It was a rough, rough, rough, rough time.”

Rittner was shot near 12th and Manitoba on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6. The fallen officer left behind a wife and young son. He was 35 years old, and a 17-year member of the department.