Shawn Maholmes-Salinas pleads not guilty, accused of robbing or attempting to rob 6 businesses

MILWAUKEE — Shawn Maholmes-Salinas pleaded not guilty on Monday, May 13 to multiple charges accusing him of robbing or attempting to rob a half-dozen businesses in just two weeks.

Maholmes-Salinas faces the following criminal counts:

Robbery, armed (threat of force), habitual criminality repeater (five counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual criminality repeater, mandatory minimum-repeat firearm crimes (two counts)

Attempt robbery, armed (threat of force), habitual criminality repeater

Maholmes-Salinas is alleged to have robbed or attempted to rob six businesses in Milwaukee between April 14 and April 29. Most were along W. Capitol Dr. on Milwaukee’s north side.

Maholmes-Salinas was eventually apprehended during a robbery attempt at a Wendy’s restaurant — when an employee grabbed Maholmes-Salinas from behind “and put him in a bear hug.” There was brief struggle before Maholmes-Salinas was brought to the ground. During that struggle, “the magazine fell out of the gun,” the complaint says. Employees were able to get the gun away from Maholmes-Salinas and hold him until police arrived.

Maholmes-Salinas is due back in court on May 28.