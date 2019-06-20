Looking for a way to help? Donate to support the families of RPD Officer Hetland and MPD Officer Her

MILWAUKEE — With the deaths of Racine Police Officer John Hetland and Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her in June, you may be looking for a way to help.

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17. Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.

Officer Kou Her was off-duty when he was killed in a crash early Tuesday, June 18 near 60th and Capitol Drive. Officer Her was headed home from work at MPD’s District 4 when he was struck by a driver arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle — a man police said had four prior OWI convictions. Officer Her died at the hospital, leaving behind six brothers, two sisters, and his mother and father — refugees from Vietnam.

Racine Police Department Fund for Officer Hetland

The Racine Police Department set up a fund to raise money in support of Officer Hetland’s family. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

Milwaukee Police Association Fund for Officer Her

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) has a fund dedicated to assisting law enforcement officers in the event of serious injury or death. The fund, named “The Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.” is a registered 501(c)(3). All donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be directed to specific fallen officer’s families by including a note with your donation.

IMPORTANT: Checks can be mailed to the MPA office or cash dropped off in person. The fund is administered by the MPA at the address just below. Make checks payable to:

Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

6310 W. Bluemound Rd.

Milwaukee, WI 53213

In addition, the fund was set up due to continued support from the community in past years. Citizens wanted to often show their support by donating a monetary contribution. The MPA Fallen Heroes Inc., was started in late 2017. They do not solicit money. Starting the fund was to have a safe and tax deductible way citizens could donate money to Milwaukee Police Officers and their families in their time of need.

MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. is not associated with any other organization.

Other efforts to raise money for Officer Hetland and Officer Her

GoFundMe page for Officer Her's family

Jen’s Sweet Treats will donate 100% of proceeds on Wednesday, June 26 to the families of Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her and Racine Police Officer John Hetland. Jen’s Sweet Treats is located on Packard Avenue near Layton Avenue in Cudahy. It is open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Ultimate Confections in Wauwatosa is selling chocolate badges to raise money for the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Fund. Each badge costs $2.

About the Racine Police Association

The Racine Police Association consists of 160 of the finest Racine Police Department officers, traffic investigators, and investigators. The Racine Police Association is dedicated to giving something back to the community in which the law enforcement officials work work. Each year, the RPA hosts a benefit concert in support of Racine programs which help the community. The RPA also publishes a Safety Journal which is handed out the night of the concert. The safety journal is also distributed throughout Racine area businesses.

About Band of Blue

“Band of Blue” is a nonprofit organization with a nationwide focus on providing support to the children of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. The organization's mission is to impact the lives of the children of these fallen heroes. Every day, all across this country, brave men and women will put their lives on the line. They will say goodbye to their families not knowing if they will return home at the end of their shift. Each year, approximately 150 law enforcement officers will not return home. Through this organization's efforts, Band of Blue will provide assurance to these children that they will forever be part of this great law enforcement family. Band of Blue is about family, the law enforcement family.

About the Milwaukee Police Association

The Milwaukee Police Association was started on June 22, 1909 with a meeting of 13 police officers for the purpose f organizing a protective assertion for the police department. Today, 1,600 local members work in the city's seven police districts.

"The Milwaukee Police Association is the force… behind the force; forever endeavoring to care for the professional Police Officers, Forensic Investigators, and Detectives of the City of Milwaukee. It is our mission to ensure our membership is best positioned so as they may provide the highest degree of uninterrupted public safety service to the community."

Donate to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund was founded in 1984. It is dedicated to telling the story of American Law Enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. It is also a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Memorial Fund built and continues to maintain the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial—the nation’s monument to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. CLICK HERE if you would like to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Other Milwaukee police officers killed in the line of duty

Charles Irvine, Jr.

Died June 7, 2018 after a violent crash near N. 76th St. and W. Silver Spring Dr. Irvine and his partner were in pursuit of a reckless vehicle at the time of the wreck. Officer Irvine was a police aide for two years and an officer for nearly two more.

Michael Michalski

Died July 25, 2018 after he was shot during a Special Investigations Unit check on a wanted suspect near N. 28th St. and W. Wright St. in Milwaukee. Michalski was a 17-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Matthew Rittner

Died Feb. 6, 2019 after he was shot while executing a search warrant near 12th and Manitoba in Milwaukee. Rittner was a 17-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department. CLICK HERE to read a message from MPA President Shawn Lauda on Officer Rittner