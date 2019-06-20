WisDOT officials release video of fiery crash on I-41/94 in Racine County that killed 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Thursday, June 20 released video of a fiery crash that killed two semi drivers and left two other people hurt Wednesday morning, June 19 on I-41/94 in Racine County.

The video shows the initial explosion in the distance. (Watch for it in the upper right corner of the video).

The crash closed I-41/94 in both directions near 50th Street for hours. The southbound lanes reopened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes did not reopen until about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to lay out exactly what happened. He indicated around 11 a.m., numerous 911 calls came in referring to a crash, fire, and explosions. The sheriff said it appeared those "explosions" were from tires heating up -- and then bursting.

Sheriff Schmaling said the investigation showed a semi tractor trailer was traveling southbound when the driver made a lane change. In the process, that semi hit a construction barrier. The semi driver over-corrected, and hit the median wall. That median wall was shoved into the northbound lanes of I-94. Three northbound vehicles hit each other and/or the barriers in their path -- and the driver of a northbound semi tractor trailer made a decision to make a "very evasive maneuver." He drove off the road -- and the semi burst into flames.

"In my 24 years on this job, this is the worst accident I've ever been part of," said Sheriff Schmaling. The sheriff said both semi drivers were killed.

"I think this unfortunate deceased individual is a hero," said Sheriff Schmaling. Sheriff Schmaling stated the driver of the second semi (the one that went off the road) saved lives by taking the evasive maneuver that he or she did.

"By turning, avoiding a crash of three individuals and a semi tractor that's already involved in the crash, and turning to avoid all of that -- absolutely. I think this unfortunate, deceased individual is a hero in and of itself by turning down and risking his own life to avoid crashing into innocent people," Schmaling said. "He turned off the roadway, rather than crashing into three other vehicles and a semi. I would suggest to you that that is very heroic -- risking his own life in an effort to save potentially three other vehicles."

The sheriff said there had been extra patrols along the construction zone in Racine County -- and there would continue to be. He urged the traveling public to be mindful of their speed and distractions while driving.

Anyone with further information that could help investigators was encouraged to call 262-886-2300. You can remain anonymous.