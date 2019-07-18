× Beat the heat: Cooling centers, splash pads, pools, and other heat-related resources

MILWAUKEE — A heat advisory was cancelled for all of southeast Wisconsin for Thursday, but it was set to take effect at 10 a.m. Friday, and remain in effect until 11 p.m. According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, highs will reach into the mid-90s, with heat indices pushing 110° at times on Friday.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this list of cooling centers, splash pads, pools, and other heat-related resources.

Below are a few tips from the Wisconsin Humane Society to keep your pets safe in the extreme heat.

Never leave an animal alone in a vehicle , because overheating can kill him. The inside of a vehicle can reach 160 degrees in mere minutes, even with the windows cracked.

, because overheating can kill him. The inside of a vehicle can reach 160 degrees in mere minutes, even with the windows cracked. Take walks in early morning or after sunset. On especially hot days, any outdoor exercise should be brief and in the cooler hours.

On especially hot days, any outdoor exercise should be brief and in the cooler hours. Test the pavement with your palm. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their paws.

If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their paws. Never leave an animal out in the sun. Always ensure they have access to shade and plenty of fresh water.

Always ensure they have access to shade and plenty of fresh water. Regulate the temperature inside your home. Use AC, fans, or give access to cooler areas like a basement or darker room with tile floors.

Use AC, fans, or give access to cooler areas like a basement or darker room with tile floors. Take extra precautions for old, overweight or snub-nosed dogs in hot weather. Boston terriers, Pekingese, Pugs, Lhasa Apsos, Shih tzus and Bulldogs are especially vulnerable. Dogs with heart or lung diseases should be closely monitored.

Boston terriers, Pekingese, Pugs, Lhasa Apsos, Shih tzus and Bulldogs are especially vulnerable. Dogs with heart or lung diseases should be closely monitored. Watch for signs of heat stroke. These include panting, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, rapid pulse, bright red gums, and blue tongue or lips.

These include panting, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, rapid pulse, bright red gums, and blue tongue or lips. Treat heat stroke immediately. Move them to a cool place and lower their body temperature with cool (NOT icy) water, then contact your veterinarian.

Bell Ambulance officials said they stocked every ambulance with ice and water, and added extra crews.

Milwaukee Water Works Cool Spots (open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-Aug. 9):

Ben Franklin School: 2308 W. Nash

Carmen Playfield: 7320 W. Carmen

Franklin Square: 2643 N. 13th

Green Bay: 3818 N. 8th

Milwaukee Recreation Wading Pools (open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.):

Burnham: 1755 S. 32nd

Enderis: 2938 N. 72nd

Holt: 1716 W. Holt

Merrill Park: 461 N. 35th

Modrzejewski: 1020 W. Cleveland

Ohio: 974 W. Holt

Salvation Army cooling centers in Milwaukee County

Citadel Corps Church and Community Center

4129 West Villard Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53209

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Coldspring Church and Community Center

2900 W. Coldspring Rd., Greenfield, WI 53221

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kenosha County cooling centers

Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center Campus: 6308 8 th Avenue

Avenue Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Campus: 9555 – 76 th Street

Street Aurora Hospital: 10400 75 th Street

Street Memorial Hospital of Burlington: 252 McHenry Street, Burlington

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex: 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie

Randall Town Hall: 34530 Bassett Road, Bassett

Somers Village Hall: 7511 – 12 th Street, Somers

Street, Somers Twin Lakes Village Hall: 108 E. Main Street, Twin Lakes

Kenosha County Center: 19600 – 75 th Street, Bristol

Street, Bristol Kenosha County Job Center: 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Northside Public Library: 1500 – 27 th Avenue, Kenosha

Avenue, Kenosha Southwest Library: 7979 – 38 th Avenue, Kenosha

Avenue, Kenosha Simmons Library: 711 – 59 th Place, Kenosha

Place, Kenosha Uptown Library: 2419 – 63 rd Street, Kenosha

Street, Kenosha Kenosha Public Museum: 5500 – 1 st Avenue, Kenosha

Avenue, Kenosha Civil War Museum: 5400 – 1 st Avenue, Kenosha

Avenue, Kenosha Dinosaur Discovery Museum: 5608 – 10 th Avenue, Kenosha

Avenue, Kenosha Twin Lakes Community Library: 110 S. Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes

Salem Community Library: 24615 – 89 th Street, Salem

Street, Salem American Red Cross : Sites as necessary

Waukesha County cooling centers

Call 211 to locate a cooling center.

Dozens of cooling centers and places to cool off are located in Waukesha County

211 does not have any resources available for obtaining fans

The public may use Waukesha County ice arenas as free cooling stations during business hours. The cost to skate is $6.50 for adults and $5.00 for seniors and children.

Naga-Waukee Park Ice Arena (2699 Golf Rd, Delafield) offers public open skate weekdays from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm on weekends.

(2699 Golf Rd, Delafield) offers public open skate weekdays from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm on weekends. Eble Park Ice Arena (19400 W. Bluemound Rd. Brookfield) offers public open skate Sunday – Friday noon – 2:00 pm

(19400 W. Bluemound Rd. Brookfield) offers public open skate Sunday – Friday noon – 2:00 pm Retzer Nature Center’s Environmental Learning Center (S14W28167 Madison St., Waukesha) will be open from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

