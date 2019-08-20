Caught on camera: 3 visitors from Texas seen riding dockless scooters along I-94

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Department of Transportation highway cameras captured an unusual site — three men riding dockless scooters on the shoulder of I-94 between 25th St. and 13th St. on Monday, Aug. 19.

The video shows the three men riding single file on the freeway. Then later, they try to exit. But before that could happen, later deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office stopped to question them.

PHOTO GALLERY

The three men stated they were visiting from Texas and were using their GPS to navigate to the Harley-Davidson Museum with the dockless scooters. All three men received a citation for moped/cycle on freeway where prohibited.

Later, the scooters are loaded into a deputy’s squad — and the men were driven from the interstate.

This is a developing story.