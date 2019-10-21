Deff-initely Milwaukee: Conversation with the man behind the Milwaukee Film Festival

MILWAUKEE — In its 11th year, the Milwaukee Film Festival is regarded as one of the best in the country. In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh sits down with the man that runs the show — Artistic Director and CEO for Milwaukee Film Jonathan Jackson. Their chat took place just days before the festival kicked off to find out how they settle on the hundreds of films in the lineup and ensure that there is indeed something for everyone. Plus, Jackson reveals how one night at the Oriental Theatre led this Cleveland-product to put down roots in Milwaukee.

In the FOX6 Pack of Questions, fellow WakeUp anchor Kim Murphy joins Deffenbaugh and explains why should could never work in food service again.

Subscribe to “Deff-initely Milwaukee”: via RSS | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher



Follow Carl on social media: Facebook | Twitter| Instagram

About the podcast: Deff-initely Milwaukee