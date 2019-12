× Police: 1 arrested after shots fired near Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University police on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8 posted a safety alert on social media regarding a shots fired incident that happened near 22nd Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Milwaukee police said one person was arrested, and they were seeking a second.

Meanwhile, investigators were working to determine what led up to this.

SAFETY ALERT Shoots fired reported near 22nd and Wisconsin Ave. More details will be sent to your MU email when available — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) December 8, 2019