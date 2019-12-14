Oshkosh West officer stabbed by student led basketball team onto court, received standing ovation

OSHKOSH — The Oshkosh West High School resource officer stabbed by a student on Tuesday, Dec. 3 led the Wildcats boys basketball team onto the court Friday night, Dec. 13 — and received a standing ovation from the home crowd.

The visitors from Kimberly High School also warmed up in Oshkosh West blue and white in Mike Wissink’s honor.

Thank you Officer Wissink!!!! pic.twitter.com/aF4L897zft — Brad Jodarski (@OWHSActivities) December 14, 2019

Wissink walked out of Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah on Dec. 9, and was escorted through the streets of Neenah to Oshkosh West High School, where he got another warm welcome. Officer Wissink held his Oshkosh West blue hat outside — and students and parents lined the streets with hundreds of signs to honor the officer who has kept them safe for years.

Grant Fuhrman, 16, made his initial appearance in court in this case Dec. 11 — charged as an adult. Prosecutors said he stabbed Wissink with a barbecue fork after texting a friend weeks earlier that he was planning to grab the officer’s gun and either shoot himself or the officer. Cash bond was set at $1 million.

Fuhrman was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Fuhrman texted a friend in late September or early October to bet him that Fuhrman would not go to Wissink’s office and stab him with a pencil, take Wissink’s gun out of his holster and either shoot himself or the officer. The friend said she did not report it.

The friend, identified only by her initials, told investigators that the night before the attack, she told Fuhrman to stop bothering her or she would report him. She said the next morning, Fuhrman smirked at her in school, but she smiled back because she did not want to be rude, the complaint states. She then heard a door slamming and what sounded like chairs being thrown in Wissink’s office.

Fuhrman told investigators that after his fight with his friend, he stopped communicating with her and started thinking about how he could get Wissink’s gun — even though he also said he had nothing against the officer and didn’t want him to die, according to the complaint.

“Fuhrman stated that he thought about how he would stab Officer Wissink in the neck and take his gun,” the complaint states. In the morning he went to his kitchen, chose a grilling fork and had it in his waistband when he arrived at school, the complaint said.

Oshkosh West math teacher and football coach Kenneth Levine showed an investigator a screenshot of a Snapchat photo sent to him by someone else, the complaint states. The screenshot purportedly originated from Fuhrman’s Snapchat account and was dated 1:50 a.m. Dec. 3. “Today’s the day,” the screenshot said.

According to the complaint, Wissink told Fuhrman, whom the officer called a “hall wanderer,” to get to class after he saw the student walk past his office that morning. After an assistant principal left Wissink’s office, Fuhrman entered and asked the officer to look up his fine for shooting up cars with a BB gun. With Fuhrman standing behind him, Wissink said he was searching on his computer when he felt a blow and his “head got rocked.”

Wissink said he felt more blows “raining” on his head and felt “extreme pain.” The officer said he believed he was hit at least five more times, but was able to get to his feet and saw Fuhrman holding a three-prong fork. Wissink was unable to get his Taser so he drew his gun and fired twice, hitting Fuhrman once and shooting himself in the left forearm.

Wissink kneeled on Fuhrman to keep him down and heard the student say, “I’m dying,” according to the complaint. Wissink said Fuhrman only stopped stabbing him after he was shot.

“Wissink stated that he had a good relationship with Fuhrman before the attack and teachers had told him that Fuhrman regarded his office as a safe place,” the complaint states.

Fuhrman told investigators that he did not want Wissink to die but that he wanted his gun, according to the complaint. However, the student said he did not know what he would do with the gun when he got it.

“Fuhrman stated that he wanted Officer Wissink to know that it was nothing personal and he didn’t dislike Officer Wissink,” the complaint says.

The shooting happened the day after another Wisconsin teenager was shot and wounded by a police officer after he allegedly pointed a pellet gun at another student’s head at Waukesha South High School in suburban Milwaukee.