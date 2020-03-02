Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Deff-initely Milwaukee: A walk on the wild side with Milwaukee County Zoo Director Chuck Wikenhauser

MILWAUKEE — For more than 125 years, the Milwaukee County Zoo has taken guests all around the world without ever leaving Wisconsin — with animals and experiences you won’t find anywhere else in the Midwest. And for the past 30 years, the man guiding the zoo’s efforts has been Director Chuck Wikenhauser.

In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh talks with Chuck about the changes he’s seen across the country and the Zoo’s focus on conservation. Those efforts are seen most clearly in Milwaukee through the new elephant exhibit and what’s next for the zoo’s hippos. They also get into some amazing trips he’s taken to Africa, Iceland and other places, some of the underrated exhibits right here in Milwaukee and more.

Plus, our FOX6 pack of questions features Ben Handelman.

