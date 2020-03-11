Wisconsin Department of Health Services fields your questions in Facebook Live

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is fielding your questions in a Facebook Live beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday, March 10 that a third person tested positive for coronavirus.

The first case involved a Dane County resident who returned from China and was placed under quarantine at the end of January. That case was announced Feb. 5.

The state’s second positive case was confirmed late Monday, March 9 in Pierce County, which borders Minnesota in western Wisconsin. DHS officials said the person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and was in isolation at home. Schools in the School District of Osceola were closed for deep cleaning Tuesday. Officials with the Somerset School District announced Monday night an individual (not a student) who attended the Destination Imagination event at Osceola High School on Saturday, March 7, has a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The third person to test positive (the second positive case in Dane County) was exposed while traveling in the U.S. and was isolated at home, health officials said Tuesday, noting they were working to determine the people who were in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those exhibiting symptoms.