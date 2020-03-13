SE Wisconsin school closures due to COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirusnow.com: Hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving COVID-19 health situation
Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

West Allis-West Milwaukee moves to online-learning amid virus concerns

Posted 4:24 pm, March 13, 2020, by , Updated at 04:26PM, March 13, 2020
West Allis-West Milwaukee School District

WEST MILWAUKEE — West Allis-West Milwaukee School District will move to online learning on Wednesday, March 18 due to coronavirus concerns, the district announced Friday.

The students will return to school, pending any additional information, on Monday, April 13.

“On Monday, March 16, 2020, we are holding our scheduled Professional Development Day. On Tuesday, March 17, 2020 teachers will have an opportunity to prepare students for the move to online learning and we will distribute technology to those who need it,” explained Superintendent, Dr. Marty Lexmond. “Online learning days will run from March 18 through April 3. After that, we have our scheduled Spring Break.

Events at schools within the district between Friday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 17 have been canceled, including parent-teacher conferences.

“Having school on Tuesday, March 17 provides our families with one more day to plan for childcare needs. We are also making plans for meal distribution for our economically disadvantaged students and will share our distribution sites next week,” said Lexmond. “We all understand that this situation is producing anxiety and worry. Yet, it appears that ‘staying put’ is the route we need to take to keep us safe and healthy in the days to come.”

For a full list of school closures, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.