West Allis-West Milwaukee moves to online-learning amid virus concerns

WEST MILWAUKEE — West Allis-West Milwaukee School District will move to online learning on Wednesday, March 18 due to coronavirus concerns, the district announced Friday.

The students will return to school, pending any additional information, on Monday, April 13.

“On Monday, March 16, 2020, we are holding our scheduled Professional Development Day. On Tuesday, March 17, 2020 teachers will have an opportunity to prepare students for the move to online learning and we will distribute technology to those who need it,” explained Superintendent, Dr. Marty Lexmond. “Online learning days will run from March 18 through April 3. After that, we have our scheduled Spring Break.

Events at schools within the district between Friday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 17 have been canceled, including parent-teacher conferences.

“Having school on Tuesday, March 17 provides our families with one more day to plan for childcare needs. We are also making plans for meal distribution for our economically disadvantaged students and will share our distribution sites next week,” said Lexmond. “We all understand that this situation is producing anxiety and worry. Yet, it appears that ‘staying put’ is the route we need to take to keep us safe and healthy in the days to come.”

