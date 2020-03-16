Milwaukee Public Schools to begin distribution of meals, instructional materials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday, March 16 will begin the distribution of meals and instructional materials for students at 20 'Stop, Grab & Go' sites throughout the city.

All MPS schools are now closed through at least April 13 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To support our students, MPS is offering daily meals, along with instructional materials during the closure.

In MPS, as many as 76,000 students receive free breakfast and lunch in school daily. To support families who rely on school meals for their children, MPS will distribute a packaged breakfast and lunch at 20 sites across the city Monday through Friday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. beginning March 16, 2020.

Families can select any convenient location from the list below to pick up breakfast and lunch items for MPS students.

In an effort for students to continue learning during this closure, sites will also offer instructional materials to support grade-level to take home.

School leaders will provide access to staff members and families who need to pick up essential personal items (such as medications). Access will be granted on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials set up distribution sites for students in need (Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning March 16):