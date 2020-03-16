Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Milwaukee Public Schools to begin distribution of meals, instructional materials

Posted 7:50 am, March 16, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday, March 16 will begin the distribution of meals and instructional materials for students at 20 'Stop, Grab & Go' sites throughout the city.

All MPS schools are now closed through at least April 13 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To support our students, MPS is offering daily meals, along with instructional materials during the closure.

In MPS, as many as 76,000 students receive free breakfast and lunch in school daily. To support families who rely on school meals for their children, MPS will distribute a packaged breakfast and lunch at 20 sites across the city Monday through Friday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. beginning March 16, 2020.

Families can select any convenient location from the list below to pick up breakfast and lunch items for MPS students.

In an effort for students to continue learning during this closure, sites will also offer instructional materials to support grade-level to take home.

School leaders will provide access to staff members and families who need to pick up essential personal items (such as medications). Access will be granted on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials set up distribution sites for students in need (Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning March 16):

School Name School Address
ALBA 1712 S. 32nd St.
Barbee Montessori 4456 N. Teutonia Ave.
Bay View High School 2751 S. Lenox St.
Browning 5440 N. 64th St.
Douglas 3620 N. 18th St
Engleburg 5100 N. 91st St.
Gaenslen 1250 E. Burleigh St.
Hamilton H. S. 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.
MacDowell Montessori 6415 W. Mount Vernon Ave.
Marshall H.S. 4141 N. 64th St.
Morse 6700 N. 80th St.
North Division H. S. 1011 W. Center St.
Obama SCTE H. S. 5075 N. Sherman Blvd.
Pulaski H.S. 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.
Reagan H. S. 4965 S. 20th St.
South Division H. S. 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.
Thoreau 7878 N. 60th St.
Vincent H. S. 7501 N. Granville Rd.
Washington H.S. 2525 N. Sherman Blvd.
Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL)
