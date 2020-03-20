× 1st confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Health officials on Friday, March 20 announced that there is one person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County. This is the first case detected in Jefferson County.

Officials say this person recently returned from domestic travel and developed symptoms shortly afterward.

Self-quarantine procedures have been reviewed with this individual and have been in place since testing occurred.

The Jefferson County Health Department and area health care providers are partnering together to complete contact tracing and follow-up guidance. We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving the support they need to be able to continue isolation at home.

No other information about the patient will be provided to protect privacy.

“Jefferson County Health Department is ready to deal with an increased number of cases. We will continue to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners, to assure our community remains safe and healthy,” said Gail Scott, Director/Health Officer.

“We are also working with medical providers, local, state, and federal partners to work quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with people who are diagnosed with this coronavirus.”

People should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:

Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, and non-essential workers in your house).

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid touching your face.

Stay home when sick.

