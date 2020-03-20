List: Support restaurants, bars in SE Wisconsin that are open for carryout orders
MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic has forced restaurants and bars throughout southeast Wisconsin to get creative just to stay in business. No longer can they welcome guests into their establishments. Now, they are doing everything they can to get their menu items to customers via carryout orders.
FOX6 News is putting together a list of restaurants and bars in southeast Wisconsin that are creating carryout orders. This list will be updated daily — and is expected to grow over time. If you know of a business that should be added to our list, fill out the form below.
List of restaurants, bars (alphabetical order)
600 East Cafe ( 600 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee)
- Offering takeout at the walk-up window between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Call 414-224-6594 to place orders for breakfast, lunch or coffee.
AJ Bombers (1247 N. Water Street, Milwaukee)
- Offering curbside carryout and downtown delivery every day from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Alderaan Coffee (1560 N. Water Street, Milwaukee)
- Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for takeout coffee, pastries and coffee beans. Open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Amalinda (315 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee
- Takeout and curbside services can be placed by phone at 414-369-3683
Aperitivo (311 N. Plankinton Avenue, Milwaukee)
- Carryout breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Order online or call 414-276-4400
- Customers can order carryout:
- Balistreri’s Bluemound Inn 6501 W. Blue Mound Road, 414-258-9881
- Balistreri’s Italian/American Ristorante, 812 N. 68th St., Wauwatosa, 414-475-1414
- Curbside pick up for
- Harbor House, 550 N. Harbor Drive
- Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993, 7616 W. State St. Wauwatosa
- Bacchus, 925 E. Wells St.
- Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, 3133 E. Newberry Blvd.
- Joey Gerard’s, 5601 Broad St., Greendale
- Mr. B’s — A Bartolotta Steakhouse, 11120 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon, and 18380 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.
Bavette La Boucherie, (6300 W. Mequon Road, Mequon)
- Available at the Mequon Public Market location for curbside pickup only
- Call in orders for pick up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Delivery available through Door Dash
- Meats and frozen items are available. Please call the day before for orders
Beerline Cafe (2076 N. Commerce Street, Milwaukee)
- Take out and delivery available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
- Call 414-265-5644
- Delivery available through Door Dash and Postmates
- All locations offering takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Curbside pickup and carryout available at both locations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Delivery available through DoorDash and Postmates
Black Sheep (216 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee)
- Our adjusted hours are: Monday-Friday 4PM – 8PM, Saturday 10AM – 2PM (Brunch) & 4PM – 8PM, Sunday 10AM – 2 PM (Brunch)
- Call 414-223-0903 to place your order for carryout.
- Pickup at the Shorewood location from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 4196 N. Oakland Ave. 414-312-8551
- Pickup at the Wauwatosa location 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at 317 N. 76th St., 414-299-3180
- Curbside pickup and delivery though DoorDash. Order through toasttab.com
- Available at both their Milwaukee and Brookfield locations
Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar, (801 N. Cass Street, Milwaukee)
- Takeout and Curbside pickup of abbreviated menu available 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
- Includes children’s menu and a daily “picnic basket” that includes meal kits that reheat and bottled wine options.
- Menus posted online. Call 414-427-1111 to order
Camino (434 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee)
- Pickup and delivery from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
- Call 414-800-5641 to order
Capitol Cafe Pancake House (14375 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield)
- Carry out and curbside pickup available. Menu available online.
- Call 262-781-6333 to order and for hours of operation
Celesta (1978 N. Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee)
- Curbside pickup and delivery through Eat Street
- Call 414-231-3030 to place an order
Club Charlies (320 E. Menomonee Street, Milwaukee)
- Call 414-763-8548 for carry out.
- Delivery available through GrubHub and UberEats apps.
- Moving to “100% To-Go” take-out service only for all food and beverages (all items will be packaged up). Going cashless & touchless for all transactions (no swiping of loyalty cards – gain points via the App or request a receipt and contact us later). Payment will be accepted by Colectivo App, credit card, and Apple Pay only. Limited product offerings at select cafes.
Company Brewing (735 E. Center Street, Milwaukee)
- Will sell you a roll of toilet paper for $1 with every order.
- Lunch and dinner take out with beer to-go options
- Company will also match the amount of any tip an employee recieves
Component Brewing (2018 S. 1st Street #207, Milwaukee)
- To-go cans only from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
County Clare (1234 N. Astor Street)
- Carryout and delivery from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Call 414-272-5273 to order
- Guests can place their order for curbside pickup online at cousinssubs.com, through the Cousins Subs mobile app, or by calling a participating Cousins Subs location.
- Three small menus available — including Blood Mary growlers — available at both their Bay View and Oconomowoc locations for curbside pickup.
- Order online from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Drive-thru only as all Wisconsin locations suspends in-resturant dining
DanDan (360 E. Erie Street, Milwaukee)
- Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- All locations in Milwaukee are offering carryout and delivery only. All delivery fees will be waived through April 12. For both carryout and delivery, guests can order online at dennys.com.
Doc’s Commerce Smokehouse (754 N. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee)
- Delivery, takeout and curbside pickup available. Call 414-935-2029 to order.
Double B’s BBQ (7420 W. Greenfield Avenue, West Allis)
- Carryout and delivery available. Call 414-257-9150.
Eddie Martini’s (8612 Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa)
- Call in orders start at noon and can be picked up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day
- Wine by the bottle and family meals for three people are available
- Call 414-771-6680
Engine Company No. 3 (217 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee)
- Call 414-226-5695 for takeout and curbside orders during normal hours.
Falafel Guys (105 W. Freistadt Road, Thiensville)
- Carryout, curbside pick up and delivery available at their Thiensville location.
- Food truck may be out soon
Fauntleroy (316 N. Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee)
- Call 414-269-9908 for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. daily.
- Offering wine by the bottle and beer
Five O Clock Steakhouse (2416 W. State Street)
- Call 414-342-3553 for carryout and curbside pickup
Fixture Pizza Pub (623 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee)
- Curbside, takeout and free delivery for the duration of the state mandated closure
- Call or text orders to 414-736-8709
Fork & Tap (203 E. Main Street, Port Washington)
- Carryout and limited delivery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 262-235-4878 to order
Gold Rush Chicken (3500 S. Howell Avenue, Bay View)
- Delivery available. Call 414-481-4010
Hacienda Beer Co. (2018 E. North Avenue, Milwaukee)
- To-go beers from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the side window only.
- In-house growlers available online, no refills.
- Only accepting credit cards.
Hangout MKE (1819 N. Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee)
- For curbside pickup and carryout orders call 414-808-1006
- Delivery through UberEats
- Current hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday
Hamburger Mary’s (730-734 S. 5th Street, Milwaukee)
- For a small delivery fee, your meal will be delivered by one of their fabulous Diva Drag Queens!
Hawthorne Coffee Roasters (4177 S. Howell Avenue, Milwaukee)
- Online and phone orders available for cups of coffee and bags of beans
- Call 414-331-1382 to order
Highland House (12741 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon)
- Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery available after 11 a.m. daily. Call 262-243-5833
Hotel Madrid and Movida (600 S. Sixth Street, Milwaukee)
- Takeout and delivery for the two restaurants will be based out of Hotel Madrid
- Available 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday
- Service industry workers will get a 10% discount when ordering by phone at 414-488-9146
- Full menu offered at both locations for carry-out and curbside pickup
- Call 414-294-0483 for carryout from Bay View, 2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
- Call 414-585-0577 for carryout from Wauwatosa, 6519 W. North Ave.
- Delivery available from GrubHub from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- All three locations open for curbside pickup and delivery. Call 414-727-9200. Order online as well
- 2035 E. North Ave. and 146 E. Juneau Ave. are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- 5300 W. Bluemound Road is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Interval (1600 N. Jackson Street)
- Take out only available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.daily
- Pilcrow beans available online
- A virtual tip jar for staff is set up through Venmo. Search pilcrowcoffee
Iron Grate BBQ ( 4125 S. Howell Avenue)
- Full menu carryout and delivery by phone only 414-455-1776
- No payments or orders will be accepted at the takeout window
- Customers should stay in their cars until called to the walk-up window
Jake Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn (1319 E. Henry Clay Street)
- Call 414-964-3800 for takeout and delivery
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday to Saturday.
Kegel’s Inn (5901 W. National Avenue, West Allis)
- Carryout Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. only on Fridays.
- To order, call 414-257-9999
The Knick (1030 E. Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee)
- Curbside pickup and delivery from noon to 9 p.m. daily.
- Call in orders with credit card only
- Delivery by UberEats, Grubhub, EatStreet and Postmates
La Merenda (125 E. National Avenue, Milwaukee)
- Takeout and curbside pickup for phone orders during regular hours, including a limited selection of bottles of wine and groceries
- Order online or call 414-355-9650
Laughing Taco (1033 S. 1st Street, Milwaukee)
- Takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
- Ardent Burgers and Seasoned Tots to be served by Laughing Taco on Sundays and Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Call 414-210-3086
Lazy Susan (2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee)
- Limited pickup menu available, including grab and go beer and wine packages
- Call 414-988-7086 to order
Le Rêve Patisserie & Cafe (7610 Harwood Ave, Wauwatosa)
- Special takeaway menu available
- Curbside pickup 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday
- Family-style meals for four available for $50, order 24 hours in advance
- Call (414) 778-3333 to order
Lucky Joe’s (1427 Underwood Ave, Wauwatosa)
- Curbside pickup 3 – 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday
- Call (414) 269-9981 to order
Ma Fischer’s Diner (2214 N. Farwell Ave, Milwaukee)
- Curbside pickup, Saturday and Sunday only. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Call (414) 271-7424
Maharaja (1550 N. Farwell Ave, Milwaukee)
- Pickup and delivery of takeout orders
- Order online or call (414) 276-2250 11 a.m – 11 p.m.
Martino’s Hot Dogs and Italian Beef (1215 W. Layton Ave, Milwaukee)
- Carryout orders 11 a.m – 7 p.m.
- Call (414) 281-5580 or order via Door Dash
Maxfield’s Pancake House (333 W. Brown Deer Road, Fox Point)
- Call in orders for curbside pickup (414) 247-4994
- Door Dash delivery also available
- 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Maxie’s (6732 W. Fairview Ave, Milwaukee)
- Carryout orders call (414) 292-3969
- 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
McBob’s Pub & Grill (4919 W. North Ave, Milwaukee)
- Carryout orders
- 8:00 a.m – 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday, until 10 p.m. Friday – Saturday
- Call (414) 871-5050
McGinn’s Sports Bar (5901 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee)
- Carryout orders available
- 11:00 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Call (414) 475-7546
Mekong Café (5930 W. North Ave, Milwaukee)
- Carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery
- Order online or call (414) 257-2228
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Kids Lunch Time Menu Monday, Wednesday thru Friday 11-2:30pm. $3.50 including a choice of Fruit (apple or orange).
Mequon Public Market (6300 W. Mequon Road, Mequon)
- Most vendors in the market offer delivery
- Anodyne Coffee Roasters — “Jo to Go!” Located directly inside the South entrance of The Mequon Public Market. Call directly at (414) 716-5329 to place your order and pop in and grab your “Jo to Go!”
- Bavette — DoorDash
- Beans & Barley — DoorDash
- Bowls — UberEats
- Cafe Corazon — DoorDash
- Happy Dough Lucky — UberEats / GrubHub
- Santorini Grill — DoorDash
- Screaming Tuna — GrubHub
- La Terre — Flower delivery available, please contact La Terre directly (414)716-5192
- Purple Door — Although Ice Cream doesn’t always travel well, Purple Door is conveniently located right near the West Entrance for a Grab & Go Treat!
- St. Paul — Curbside Pick Up!
Meraki (939 S. 2nd St, Milwaukee)
- Carryout and curbside pickup
- Noon – 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday
- Call (414) 897-7230 to order
- Rotating menu daily will be posted on Instagram and Facebook
Michael’s Family Restaurant (2220 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee)
- Carryout available, call (414) 344-7333
- Delivery available through Door Dash and Grub Hub
MobCraft Beer (505 S. 5th St, Milwaukee)
- Takeout pizzas and other menu items, packed beer, and new growlers (no refills).
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Call (414) 488-2019
Momo Mee (110 E. Greenfield Ave, Milwaukee)
- Carryout and curbside pickup
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Saturday
- Call (414) 316-9003
Nicole’s Third Ward Social ( 333 N. Broadway, Milwaukee)
- Red Elephant Chocolate’s menu available for delivery and carryout
- Desserts and alcohol available for curbside pickup
- Call (414) 431-5520 or order online
Oak & Shield Gaming Pub (600 E. Ogden Ave, Milwaukee)
- Carryout orders available by phone, call (414) 988-9982
- Delivery available via GrubHub
- Noon – 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday
O’Lydia’s Bar & Grill (338 S. First St, Milwaukee)
- Carryout available
- Call (414) 271-7546
Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant (522 W. Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee)
- Curbside pickup
- Call (414) 672-0206
- Delivery available via DoorDash
- Easter Holiday Dinners available to reserve
On The Clock Bar & Grill (4301 S. Howell Avenue, Milwaukee)
- Taking “to-go” orders that can be picked up at their drive-up window. Also available on Ubers Eats.
Orenda Cafe (3514 W. National Ave, Milwaukee)
- Call for carryout (414) 212-8573
- Delivery available via GrubHub and DoorDash
Ouzo Cafe (776 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee)
- Curbside pickup and carryout available
- Call (414) 272-6896
- Delivery also available via Eat Street and Postmates
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Saturday
The Packing House (900 E. Layton Ave, Milwaukee)
- Drive-through open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily (9 p.m. for Friday fish fry)
- Delivery available for limited area, (414) 483-5054
- Offering delivery, online ordering, curbside pickup, etc.
Parkside 23 (2300 Pilgrim Square Drive, Brookfield)
- Carryout and curbside pickup
- Call (262) 784-7275
The Pasta Tree ( 1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee)
- Carryout and available via UberEats
- (414) 276-8867
Pastiche (4313 W. River Lane, Brown Deer)
- Takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery
- Call (414) 354-1995
Perkins Boyz On Tha Grill (6818 Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee)
- Carryout and curbside pickup call (414) 446-8666
- Delivery available by UberEats
- Friday – Sunday
The Pivot Room at WhirlyBall (185 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield)
- Curbside pickup and delivery available via website
- Delivery also available on DoorDash and UberEats
- Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Pizza Studio (6969 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale)
- Curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery
- Order online or via Pizza Studio app
- (414) 797-4663
Point After Pub & Grille (7101 S. 76th St, Franklin)
- Curbside pickup
- Call (414) 425-0822
- Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dinner 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Monday – Saturday
Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave, St. Francis)
- Carryout available
- Call (414) 482-0080
- Thursday – Sunday
Public Table (5835 W. National Ave, West Allis)
- Carryout and delivery available
- Call (414) 488-2948
- Online ordering available using Tock reservation platform
Purple Door Ice Cream (all locations)
- Carryout items
- Credit card only
Red Circle Inn (N44-W33013 Watertown Plank Road, Nashotah)
- Curbside pickup and takeout
- Call (262) 367-4883
Red Light Ramen (1749 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee)
- Offering pick-up orders or delivery through Door Dash from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.
Redbrick Pizza Kitchen (2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee)
- Delivery and carryout available
- Order online or call (414) 763-3000
Rice N Roll Bistro (1952 N. Farwell Ave, Milwaukee)
- Takeout available
- Online ordering or by phone (414) 220-9944
Riverfront Pizza (509 E. Erie St, Milwaukee)
- Curbside pickup and delivery
- Call (414) 277-1800 or order online
The Ruby Tap (6000 W Mequon Rd, Mequon)
- Open for wine and gift card purchases only
Sala Modern Sicilian Dining ( 2613 E. Hampshire St, Milwaukee)
- Carryout and curbside pickup
- Call (414) 964-2611
- Delivery available through Eat Street, DoorDash, or Postmates
Sanford (1547 N. Jackson St, Milwaukee)
- Takeout menu with curbside pickup
- Call (414) 276-9608
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Santino’s Little Italy (352 S. Stewart St, Milwaukee)
- Curbside pickup
- Call (414) 897-7367
- Delivery available on UberEats
Scotty’s Par and Pizza (3921 S. Clement Ave, Milwaukee)
- Carryout and delivery
- Call (414) 481-6060
Screaming Tuna Sushi & Asian Bistro
- Takeout and delivery
- Call (414) 763-1637
Shully’s Cuisine (146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville)
- Pickup and delivery
- Order online
Sloppy Joe’s Saloon and Spoon (3723 Hubertus Rd, Hubertus)
- Curbside pickup and delivery within 5 miles
- Call (262) 628-1800
Sluggo’s Sports Pub (12760 W. Burleigh Road, Brookfield)
- Carryout available daily
- Call (262) 781-3663
SmallPie (2504 E. Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee)
- Carryout available
- Call (414) 763-7067
- Call for curbside pickup
- Delivery available via Postmates
Steny’s (800 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee)
- Curbside carryout available every day from 11 a.m. through 10 a.m.
- This Friday’s drive-thru fish fry, Steny’s will donate 50% of sales to their laid-off staff
Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern (234 E. Vine Street, Milwaukee)
- Offering take out from 9 a.m. – 2p.m. Call 414-763-3021 to place your order.
The Trysting Place Pub (N 71 W12980 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls)
- Open for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. Pickup hours are 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday — and 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Call 262-255-4110.
The Union House Restaurant (S42 W31320 Highway 83, Genesee Depot)
- Offering curbside pickup from a limited menu. Call 262-968-4281 to place your order.
Village Cheese Shop (1430 Underwood Avenue, Wauwatosa)
- Order by phone and pick up curbside. Call 414-488-2099 to place an order. Order from their menu and pick up curbside or order through the DoorDash app for home delivery
- Offering takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery to its Wahl Family at participating locations. Takeout orders can be placed via the Wahlburgers App, wahlburgers.com/order or by calling the restaurant.
- Taking phone-to-go orders and walk-in to-go orders from Tuesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. Call 414-943-3278.
Zarletti downtown (741 N. Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee)
- Offering a curbside menu from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Call 414-225-0000 to place your order.