× List: Support restaurants, bars in SE Wisconsin that are open for carryout orders

MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic has forced restaurants and bars throughout southeast Wisconsin to get creative just to stay in business. No longer can they welcome guests into their establishments. Now, they are doing everything they can to get their menu items to customers via carryout orders.

FOX6 News is putting together a list of restaurants and bars in southeast Wisconsin that are creating carryout orders. This list will be updated daily — and is expected to grow over time. If you know of a business that should be added to our list, fill out the form below.

List of restaurants, bars (alphabetical order)

600 East Cafe ( 600 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee)

Offering takeout at the walk-up window between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Call 414-224-6594 to place orders for breakfast, lunch or coffee.

AJ Bombers (1247 N. Water Street, Milwaukee)

Offering curbside carryout and downtown delivery every day from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Alderaan Coffee (1560 N. Water Street, Milwaukee)

Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for takeout coffee, pastries and coffee beans. Open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Amalinda (315 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee

Takeout and curbside services can be placed by phone at 414-369-3683

Aperitivo (311 N. Plankinton Avenue, Milwaukee)

Carryout breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Order online or call 414-276-4400

Balistreri’s Restaurants

Customers can order carryout: Balistreri’s Bluemound Inn 6501 W. Blue Mound Road, 414-258-9881 Balistreri’s Italian/American Ristorante, 812 N. 68th St., Wauwatosa, 414-475-1414



Bartolotta Restaurants

Curbside pick up for Harbor House, 550 N. Harbor Drive Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993, 7616 W. State St. Wauwatosa Bacchus, 925 E. Wells St. Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, 3133 E. Newberry Blvd. Joey Gerard’s, 5601 Broad St., Greendale Mr. B’s — A Bartolotta Steakhouse, 11120 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon, and 18380 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.



Bavette La Boucherie, (6300 W. Mequon Road, Mequon)

Available at the Mequon Public Market location for curbside pickup only

Call in orders for pick up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Delivery available through Door Dash

Meats and frozen items are available. Please call the day before for orders

Beerline Cafe (2076 N. Commerce Street, Milwaukee)

Take out and delivery available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Call 414-265-5644

Delivery available through Door Dash and Postmates

BelAir Cantina

All locations offering takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Benji’s Deli

Curbside pickup and carryout available at both locations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Delivery available through DoorDash and Postmates

Black Sheep (216 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee)

Our adjusted hours are: Monday-Friday 4PM – 8PM, Saturday 10AM – 2PM (Brunch) & 4PM – 8PM, Sunday 10AM – 2 PM (Brunch)

Call 414-223-0903 to place your order for carryout.

Blue’s Egg

Pickup at the Shorewood location from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 4196 N. Oakland Ave. 414-312-8551

Pickup at the Wauwatosa location 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at 317 N. 76th St., 414-299-3180

Brunch

Curbside pickup and delivery though DoorDash. Order through toasttab.com

Available at both their Milwaukee and Brookfield locations

Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar, (801 N. Cass Street, Milwaukee)

Takeout and Curbside pickup of abbreviated menu available 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Includes children’s menu and a daily “picnic basket” that includes meal kits that reheat and bottled wine options.

Menus posted online. Call 414-427-1111 to order

Camino (434 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee)

Pickup and delivery from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Call 414-800-5641 to order

Capitol Cafe Pancake House (14375 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield)

Carry out and curbside pickup available. Menu available online.

Call 262-781-6333 to order and for hours of operation

Celesta (1978 N. Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee)

Curbside pickup and delivery through Eat Street

Call 414-231-3030 to place an order

Club Charlies (320 E. Menomonee Street, Milwaukee)

Call 414-763-8548 for carry out.

Delivery available through GrubHub and UberEats apps.

Colectivo Coffee

Moving to “100% To-Go” take-out service only for all food and beverages (all items will be packaged up). Going cashless & touchless for all transactions (no swiping of loyalty cards – gain points via the App or request a receipt and contact us later). Payment will be accepted by Colectivo App, credit card, and Apple Pay only. Limited product offerings at select cafes.

Company Brewing (735 E. Center Street, Milwaukee)

Will sell you a roll of toilet paper for $1 with every order.

Lunch and dinner take out with beer to-go options

Company will also match the amount of any tip an employee recieves

Component Brewing (2018 S. 1st Street #207, Milwaukee)

To-go cans only from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

County Clare (1234 N. Astor Street)

Carryout and delivery from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Call 414-272-5273 to order

Cousins

Guests can place their order for curbside pickup online at cousinssubs.com , through the Cousins Subs mobile app, or by calling a participating Cousins Subs location.

Crafty Cow

Three small menus available — including Blood Mary growlers — available at both their Bay View and Oconomowoc locations for curbside pickup.

Order online from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Culver’s

Drive-thru only as all Wisconsin locations suspends in-resturant dining

DanDan (360 E. Erie Street, Milwaukee)

Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Denny’s

All locations in Milwaukee are offering carryout and delivery only. All delivery fees will be waived through April 12. For both carryout and delivery, guests can order online at dennys.com .

Doc’s Commerce Smokehouse (754 N. Phillips Avenue, Milwaukee)

Delivery, takeout and curbside pickup available. Call 414-935-2029 to order.

Double B’s BBQ (7420 W. Greenfield Avenue, West Allis)

Carryout and delivery available. Call 414-257-9150.

Eddie Martini’s (8612 Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa)

Call in orders start at noon and can be picked up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day

Wine by the bottle and family meals for three people are available

Call 414-771-6680



Engine Company No. 3 (217 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee)

Call 414-226-5695 for takeout and curbside orders during normal hours.

Falafel Guys (105 W. Freistadt Road, Thiensville)

Carryout, curbside pick up and delivery available at their Thiensville location.

Food truck may be out soon

Fauntleroy (316 N. Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee)

Call 414-269-9908 for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. daily.

Offering wine by the bottle and beer

Five O Clock Steakhouse (2416 W. State Street)

Call 414-342-3553 for carryout and curbside pickup

Fixture Pizza Pub (623 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee)

Curbside, takeout and free delivery for the duration of the state mandated closure

Call or text orders to 414-736-8709

Fork & Tap (203 E. Main Street, Port Washington)

Carryout and limited delivery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 262-235-4878 to order

Gold Rush Chicken (3500 S. Howell Avenue, Bay View)

Delivery available. Call 414-481-4010

Hacienda Beer Co. (2018 E. North Avenue, Milwaukee)

To-go beers from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the side window only.

In-house growlers available online, no refills.

Only accepting credit cards.

Hangout MKE (1819 N. Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee)

For curbside pickup and carryout orders call 414-808-1006

Delivery through UberEats

Current hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday

Hamburger Mary’s (730-734 S. 5th Street, Milwaukee)

For a small delivery fee, your meal will be delivered by one of their fabulous Diva Drag Queens!

Hawthorne Coffee Roasters (4177 S. Howell Avenue, Milwaukee)

Online and phone orders available for cups of coffee and bags of beans

Call 414-331-1382 to order

Highland House (12741 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon)

Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery available after 11 a.m. daily. Call 262-243-5833

Hotel Madrid and Movida (600 S. Sixth Street, Milwaukee)

Takeout and delivery for the two restaurants will be based out of Hotel Madrid

Available 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday

Service industry workers will get a 10% discount when ordering by phone at 414-488-9146

Hue Vietnamese Restaurants

Full menu offered at both locations for carry-out and curbside pickup

Call 414-294-0483 for carryout from Bay View, 2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Call 414-585-0577 for carryout from Wauwatosa, 6519 W. North Ave.

Delivery available from GrubHub from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ian’s Pizza

All three locations open for curbside pickup and delivery. Call 414-727-9200. Order online as well

2035 E. North Ave. and 146 E. Juneau Ave. are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

5300 W. Bluemound Road is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Interval (1600 N. Jackson Street)

Take out only available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.daily

Pilcrow beans available online

A virtual tip jar for staff is set up through Venmo. Search pilcrowcoffee

Iron Grate BBQ ( 4125 S. Howell Avenue)

Full menu carryout and delivery by phone only 414-455-1776

No payments or orders will be accepted at the takeout window

Customers should stay in their cars until called to the walk-up window

Jake Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn (1319 E. Henry Clay Street)

Call 414-964-3800 for takeout and delivery

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday to Saturday.

Kegel’s Inn (5901 W. National Avenue, West Allis)

Carryout Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. only on Fridays.

To order, call 414-257-9999

The Knick (1030 E. Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee)

Curbside pickup and delivery from noon to 9 p.m. daily.

Call in orders with credit card only

Delivery by UberEats, Grubhub, EatStreet and Postmates

La Merenda (125 E. National Avenue, Milwaukee)

Takeout and curbside pickup for phone orders during regular hours, including a limited selection of bottles of wine and groceries

Order online or call 414-355-9650

Laughing Taco (1033 S. 1st Street, Milwaukee)

Takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Ardent Burgers and Seasoned Tots to be served by Laughing Taco on Sundays and Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 414-210-3086

Lazy Susan (2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee)

Limited pickup menu available, including grab and go beer and wine packages

Call 414-988-7086 to order

Le Rêve Patisserie & Cafe (7610 Harwood Ave, Wauwatosa)

Special takeaway menu available

Curbside pickup 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Family-style meals for four available for $50, order 24 hours in advance

Call (414) 778-3333 to order

Lucky Joe’s (1427 Underwood Ave, Wauwatosa)

Curbside pickup 3 – 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Call (414) 269-9981 to order

Ma Fischer’s Diner (2214 N. Farwell Ave, Milwaukee)

Curbside pickup, Saturday and Sunday only. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Call (414) 271-7424

Maharaja (1550 N. Farwell Ave, Milwaukee)

Pickup and delivery of takeout orders

Order online or call (414) 276-2250 11 a.m – 11 p.m.

Martino’s Hot Dogs and Italian Beef (1215 W. Layton Ave, Milwaukee)

Carryout orders 11 a.m – 7 p.m.

Call (414) 281-5580 or order via Door Dash

Maxfield’s Pancake House (333 W. Brown Deer Road, Fox Point)

Call in orders for curbside pickup (414) 247-4994

Door Dash delivery also available

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maxie’s (6732 W. Fairview Ave, Milwaukee)

Carryout orders call (414) 292-3969

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

McBob’s Pub & Grill (4919 W. North Ave, Milwaukee)

Carryout orders

8:00 a.m – 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday, until 10 p.m. Friday – Saturday

Call (414) 871-5050

McGinn’s Sports Bar (5901 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee)

Carryout orders available

11:00 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Call (414) 475-7546

Mekong Café (5930 W. North Ave, Milwaukee)

Carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery

Order online or call (414) 257-2228

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Kids Lunch Time Menu Monday, Wednesday thru Friday 11-2:30pm. $3.50 including a choice of Fruit (apple or orange).

Mequon Public Market (6300 W. Mequon Road, Mequon)

Most vendors in the market offer delivery Anodyne Coffee Roasters — “Jo to Go!” Located directly inside the South entrance of The Mequon Public Market. Call directly at (414) 716-5329 to place your order and pop in and grab your “Jo to Go!” Bavette — DoorDash Beans & Barley — DoorDash Bowls — UberEats Cafe Corazon — DoorDash Happy Dough Lucky — UberEats / GrubHub Santorini Grill — DoorDash Screaming Tuna — GrubHub La Terre — Flower delivery available, please contact La Terre directly (414)716-5192 Purple Door — Although Ice Cream doesn’t always travel well, Purple Door is conveniently located right near the West Entrance for a Grab & Go Treat! St. Paul — Curbside Pick Up!



Meraki (939 S. 2nd St, Milwaukee)

Carryout and curbside pickup

Noon – 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Call (414) 897-7230 to order

Rotating menu daily will be posted on Instagram and Facebook

Michael’s Family Restaurant (2220 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee)

Carryout available, call (414) 344-7333

Delivery available through Door Dash and Grub Hub

MobCraft Beer (505 S. 5th St, Milwaukee)

Takeout pizzas and other menu items, packed beer, and new growlers (no refills).

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Call (414) 488-2019

Momo Mee (110 E. Greenfield Ave, Milwaukee)

Carryout and curbside pickup

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Call (414) 316-9003

Nicole’s Third Ward Social ( 333 N. Broadway, Milwaukee)

Red Elephant Chocolate’s menu available for delivery and carryout

Desserts and alcohol available for curbside pickup

Call (414) 431-5520 or order online

Oak & Shield Gaming Pub (600 E. Ogden Ave, Milwaukee)

Carryout orders available by phone, call (414) 988-9982

Delivery available via GrubHub

Noon – 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday

O’Lydia’s Bar & Grill (338 S. First St, Milwaukee)

Carryout available

Call (414) 271-7546

Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant (522 W. Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee)

Curbside pickup

Call (414) 672-0206

Delivery available via DoorDash

Easter Holiday Dinners available to reserve

On The Clock Bar & Grill (4301 S. Howell Avenue, Milwaukee)

Taking “to-go” orders that can be picked up at their drive-up window. Also available on Ubers Eats.

Orenda Cafe (3514 W. National Ave, Milwaukee)

Call for carryout (414) 212-8573

Delivery available via GrubHub and DoorDash

Ouzo Cafe (776 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee)

Curbside pickup and carryout available

Call (414) 272-6896

Delivery also available via Eat Street and Postmates

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Saturday

The Packing House (900 E. Layton Ave, Milwaukee)

Drive-through open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily (9 p.m. for Friday fish fry)

Delivery available for limited area, (414) 483-5054

Papa Murphy’s

Offering delivery, online ordering, curbside pickup, etc.

Parkside 23 (2300 Pilgrim Square Drive, Brookfield)

Carryout and curbside pickup

Call (262) 784-7275

The Pasta Tree ( 1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee)

Carryout and available via UberEats

(414) 276-8867

Pastiche (4313 W. River Lane, Brown Deer)

Takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery

Call (414) 354-1995

Perkins Boyz On Tha Grill (6818 Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee)

Carryout and curbside pickup call (414) 446-8666

Delivery available by UberEats

Friday – Sunday

The Pivot Room at WhirlyBall (185 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield)

Curbside pickup and delivery available via website

Delivery also available on DoorDash and UberEats

Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Pizza Studio (6969 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale)

Curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery

Order online or via Pizza Studio app

(414) 797-4663

Point After Pub & Grille (7101 S. 76th St, Franklin)

Curbside pickup

Call (414) 425-0822

Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dinner 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday – Saturday

Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave, St. Francis)

Carryout available

Call (414) 482-0080

Thursday – Sunday

Public Table (5835 W. National Ave, West Allis)

Carryout and delivery available

Call (414) 488-2948

Online ordering available using Tock reservation platform

Purple Door Ice Cream (all locations)

Carryout items

Credit card only

Red Circle Inn (N44-W33013 Watertown Plank Road, Nashotah)

Curbside pickup and takeout

Call (262) 367-4883

Red Light Ramen (1749 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee)

Offering pick-up orders or delivery through Door Dash from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Redbrick Pizza Kitchen (2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee)

Delivery and carryout available

Order online or call (414) 763-3000

Rice N Roll Bistro (1952 N. Farwell Ave, Milwaukee)

Takeout available

Online ordering or by phone (414) 220-9944

Riverfront Pizza (509 E. Erie St, Milwaukee)

Curbside pickup and delivery

Call (414) 277-1800 or order online

The Ruby Tap (6000 W Mequon Rd, Mequon)

Open for wine and gift card purchases only

Sala Modern Sicilian Dining ( 2613 E. Hampshire St, Milwaukee)

Carryout and curbside pickup

Call (414) 964-2611

Delivery available through Eat Street, DoorDash, or Postmates

Sanford (1547 N. Jackson St, Milwaukee)

Takeout menu with curbside pickup

Call (414) 276-9608

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Santino’s Little Italy (352 S. Stewart St, Milwaukee)

Curbside pickup

Call (414) 897-7367

Delivery available on UberEats

Scotty’s Par and Pizza (3921 S. Clement Ave, Milwaukee)

Carryout and delivery

Call (414) 481-6060

Screaming Tuna Sushi & Asian Bistro

Takeout and delivery

Call (414) 763-1637

Shully’s Cuisine (146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville)

Pickup and delivery

Order online

Sloppy Joe’s Saloon and Spoon (3723 Hubertus Rd, Hubertus)

Curbside pickup and delivery within 5 miles

Call (262) 628-1800

Sluggo’s Sports Pub (12760 W. Burleigh Road, Brookfield)

Carryout available daily

Call (262) 781-3663

SmallPie (2504 E. Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee)

Carryout available

Call (414) 763-7067

Sobelman’s (all locations)

Call for curbside pickup

Delivery available via Postmates

Steny’s (800 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee)

Curbside carryout available every day from 11 a.m. through 10 a.m.

This Friday’s drive-thru fish fry, Steny’s will donate 50% of sales to their laid-off staff

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern (234 E. Vine Street, Milwaukee)

Offering take out from 9 a.m. – 2p.m. Call 414-763-3021 to place your order.

The Trysting Place Pub (N 71 W12980 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls)

Open for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery. Pickup hours are 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday — and 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Call 262-255-4110.

The Union House Restaurant (S42 W31320 Highway 83, Genesee Depot)

Offering curbside pickup from a limited menu . Call 262-968-4281 to place your order.

Village Cheese Shop (1430 Underwood Avenue, Wauwatosa)

Order by phone and pick up curbside. Call 414-488-2099 to place an order. Order from their menu and pick up curbside or order through the DoorDash app for home delivery

Wahlburgers

Offering takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery to its Wahl Family at participating locations. Takeout orders can be placed via the Wahlburgers App, wahlburgers.com/order or by calling the restaurant.

Wy’East Pizza

Taking phone-to-go orders and walk-in to-go orders from Tuesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. Call 414-943-3278.

Zarletti downtown (741 N. Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee)

Offering a curbside menu from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Call 414-225-0000 to place your order.

43.038902 -87.906474