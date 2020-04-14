× List: FOX6 Feed A Hero

MILWAUKEE — There are thousands of heroes in southeast Wisconsin working every day to keep us safe and well. Those heroes work as first responders in the field — and in our local health care facilities and hospitals. At the same time, restaurants and bars are struggling to stay in business as COVID-19 has shut down in-person dining.

We know that our viewers and readers of FOX6Now.com want to help. So we created the FOX6 Feed A Hero program to make it easy to order food from a local restaurant/bar and have it delivered (if delivery is an option) or you can drop it off for our heroes.

FOX6 has collected a list of health care organizations and instructions on how you can have food delivered to their heroes. Please read carefully as each provider has a slightly different way to donate — and making sure we keep them safe is critical.

Also, there are thousands of police, firefighter, and first responders in southeastern Wisconsin. We have listed information for both the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department. If you wish to donate to your own local first responder outside of Milwaukee, you will find a directory of all southeast Wisconsin police and fire stations.

To Feed A Hero, check out the list below and note of the information needed. Then CLICK HERE and you will be directed to the FOX6 list of open restaurants and bars that offer pick-up or delivery.

IMPORTANT: The heroes are not able to pick up food as they are working. If the restaurant or bar does not deliver, we ask that you donate your time and deliver it for them. Please first call and make arrangements.

How to Feed A Hero step-by-step

Make the proper arrangements for delivery as instructed with your hero or team of heroes — see below for details. Order meal(s) for your hero or team of heroes from a local bar or restaurant — CLICK HERE to see the list at FOX6 Support Local . Have your order delivered or drop it off yourself. Feel great about helping a hero. EMAIL US a photo of you helping a hero — and you may find yourself on FOX6 News or FOX6Now.com.

That’s it!

Some local restaurants are offering discounts for donating to a hero. You can go CLICK HERE to find a list of those businesses.

Here is a direct link to local restaurants and bars at FOX6 Support Local.

Southeast Wisconsin — List of Heroes

Ascension Wisconsin

If you would like to support the heroes at Ascension Wisconsin you can simply fill out this form.

Ascension Wisconsin can accept anything from pre-packaged snack baskets to hospital caregiver break rooms (nothing homemade) and pre-made, packaged meals from restaurants to our hospitals. Also, they have had very convenient offers of gift cards to their hospital cafeterias or local restaurants. They cannot accept pizza and any type of buffet-style service based on the risk of spreading germs. Their hospital cafeterias have now begun to offer a ‘marketplace’ for our caregivers which gives the opportunity to purchase household staples like milk and bread, etc.

Aurora Health Care

For complete details on how you can support the heroes at Aurora Health Care, you can simply CLICK HERE.

Aurora team members on the front lines are working tirelessly to provide compassionate, safe and quality care. They had many inquiries about how individuals and local businesses can help feed our nurses, doctors, and team members. Food donations will be accepted at their hospitals but must follow these guidelines and processes. Thank you for your generosity and thoughtfulness.

Food donation guidelines:

Food must be individually packaged

Food must be donated from a restaurant/caterer/food company that is monitored by local health inspectors and has passed a health inspection in the last 12 months.

No homemade food

Beverages must be in single-serve packages

All flatware needs to be individually wrapped

All condiments need to be in portion control packets

How to donate: Call their dedicated call center at 877-787-2111 to work directly with a representative who can facilitate your donation. The call center is open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Milwaukee Police Department

If you would like to support the heroes at the Milwaukee Police Department, you can CLICK HERE to find a list and location for MPD stations. We ask that you call in advance to make arrangements.

Milwaukee Fire Department

If you would like to support our heroes at the Milwaukee Fire Department you can CLICK HERE to find a list and location for MFD firehouses. We do ask that you place the order at least 24 hours in advance. Please email the Milwaukee Fire Department Community Relations Director, Lt. Mike Ball, at MFD-DIR-CR@Milwaukee.gov and indicate:

The firehouse(s) you wish to donate to and the total number of meals The date and time you wish the meals to be delivered (24-hour notice)

Lt. Ball will reply back with a confirmation of meals, date, and location. Some firehouses may be out on a call so we ask that you be flexible as they perform their heroic work.

Local Police Departments

For a list of local police departments CLICK HERE and if you wish to support a hero please call in advance to make arrangements.

Local Fire Departments

For a list of local fire departments by county CLICK HERE and if you wish to support a hero please call in advance to make arrangements.

Paratech Ambulance Service

Except for the Brown Deer station, call Sean Nelson to coordinate delivery at 414-313-2410 or email him at Sean.Nelson@paratechambulance.com.