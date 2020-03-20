Ozaukee Co. man in long-term care facility who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions

GRAFTON — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is closely monitoring the developing situation at Village Point Commons in Grafton. A man in the memory care unit passed away Thursday, March 19. Officials say he had underlying health conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 post-mortem.

A news release indicates as of right now, there are three other residents from the same unit who have tested positive for COVID-19 with additional tests pending. Officials hope to receive those results Friday. One caregiver from Village Pointe Commons has also tested positive. They are isolated at home and have not worked in the facility since March 14.

The Health Department is working closely with Village Pointe Commons leadership to ensure all individuals who came in contact with positive residents and caregivers are notified, excluded from work and monitoring symptoms. Every effort is being done to stop the spread of COVID-19 further.

Officials say they do not have laboratory evidence of community spread in Grafton outside of Village Pointe Commons.