× Alverno College’s School of Nursing to donate personal protective equipment to Ascension hospitals

MILWAUKEE — Alverno College’s JoAnn McGrath School of Nursing and Health Professions will donate its supply of protective gear and face masks to their primary healthcare partner, Ascension, on Monday, March 23, the school announced Sunday.

Alverno will donate 30 gowns, 450 masks, and 9 cases of gloves to Ascension hospitals during this coronavirus pandemic. The college will continue teaching courses online until the end of the semester.

Ascension Wisconsin made a call for donations for personal protective equipment (PPE) on Saturday, March 21.

Individuals or companies interested in making a donation should contact Ascension Wisconsin’s Foundation partners at AscensionWIFoundations@ascension.org. Once the donation is confirmed, arrangements can be made to pick up the donation and deliver it to the appropriate Ascension Wisconsin facility.

Supplies being requested for donation:

Isolation Gowns

Earloop or Tie Masks

N95 Respirators

Hand Sanitizers

Face Shields

Surface disinfectants

Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR)

Controlled Air Purifying Respirators (CAPR)

Other approved PPE supplies advised by the CDC

Ascension asks that donations not be dropped off at Ascension Wisconsin facilities. The Ascension Wisconsin Foundation team will work directly with individuals and companies to assess each donation.

At this time, Ascension Wisconsin cannot accept donations that are handmade (ex: sewn face masks) and is working with local and state health officials to determine if such items could be an option in the future.