Alverno College donates nursing supplies to Ascension: ‘Just trying to get ahead of it’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically increased the demand for things like masks and gloves, which means it's getting harder for those on the front lines to protect themselves. Alverno College donated its nursing school supplies -- 450 masks, 30 gowns, and nine cases of gloves to Ascension Wisconsin.

"It's taking something that we don't need right now, and giving it to people who really do need it right now, with the knowledge that we'll be able to eventually replace it," said Patti Varga, dean of the Joann McGrath School of Nursing and Health Professions.

Ascension Wisconsin officials put out a call to the community for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"It's been really amazing, so people are really rallying behind their health care systems and health care workers," said Dan Krueger, Ascension Wisconsin operations improvement manager.

Though Krueger did not have specific numbers Monday, March 23 on how much they had and would need, he said they were doing OK -- while preparing for things to get worse.

"Just trying to get ahead of it, and be best positioned for the weeks coming ahead," said Krueger.

Alverno's donation will help them be a little more prepared.

The nursing school's dean said she knows people in the industry are frightened at the possibility of not being protected.

"Anybody that's on the 'front line' that's talked about so often is worried about running out of equipment, and then, how do they stay safe and keep their families safe?" said Varga.

For more information on which supplies Ascension is accepting and how to donate, CLICK HERE.