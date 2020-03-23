× DOC: Employee at Columbia Correctional Insitution tested positive for COVID-19

PORTAGE — An employee at the Columbia Correctional Institution tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said Monday, March 23– the second positive case within the DOC system.

The first was confirmed on March 18 — a prison doctor at the Waupun Correctional Institution.

The second case, at the Columbia Correctional Institution, was confirmed on March 21.

Both employees were directed to quarantine per CDC guidelines, DOC officials said in a press release.

DOC officials noted in a the release both institutions are maximum security facilities and upon notice of the confirmed positive test, each institution suspended administrative rules to limit movement for the protection of staff and the adults in DOC care.

On Monday, DOC officials said no individuals in DOC care had tested positive, and health care professionals were monitoring all individuals in DOC care closely, noting several steps taken to minimize the risk to staff and persons under DOC care from exposure to COVID-19. Each division maintains detailed pandemic plans that outline protocols and isolation procedures when and if an individual is exposed or infected. Upon confirmation of a positive case, all potentially exposed staff are notified, and all adults in custody directly exposed are quarantined. Any staff members that report symptoms will be directed to quarantine for 14 days.

DOC is taking the situation very seriously, and is working closely with DHS on best practices on how to handle this situation. We will continue to monitor this situation and act in accordance with the guidelines established by our state and federal partners. The health and safety of our staff and those in our care continue to be our top priority during this crisis.