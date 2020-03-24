× So many businesses had questions about Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ order, WEDC’s site crashed

MADISON — Businesses with questions about Governor Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order closing certain workplaces were met with a website that refused to load.

In a news release, the governor’s office said businesses unsure about whether they are exempt from the order should contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

But the link the governor’s office provided showed only error messages saying the page was not working. The WEDC home page was also refusing to load.

Nearly 90 minutes after the governor’s press release went out, the WEDC link for businesses was able to load with intermittent delays.

WEDC announced on Twitter that the site crashed “due to the volume of inquiries.” In the day leading up to Governor Evers’ order, businesses expressed confusion about which workplaces would be allowed to remain open and how the order would be implemented.

Our website has crashed due to the volume of inquiries, so please be patient. Thanks! — WEDCNews (@WEDCNews) March 24, 2020