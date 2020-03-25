Latest: 533 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, over 8K tested negative

MILWAUKEE — The total positive cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 533 on Wednesday, March 25 — compared to 506 on Tuesday, March 24.
There have been five deaths in the state. Milwaukee County’s tracking map on Wednesday showed 295 confirmed cases, compared to 268 listed on Tuesday. There have been three deaths in the county.
DHS officials shared the following message regarding the pandemic on their website:
- You are safer at home.
- Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it’s important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing.
- Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.
- Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.
- We all need to work together to flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19.
- If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
- Text COVID19 to 211-211,
- Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or
- Call 211.
Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.
- If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.