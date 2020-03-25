Medical examiner investigating coronavirus-related death of Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man Wednesday, March 25.

Officials with the medical examiner’s office stated that the African American man died around 2 a.m. from complications of COVID-19 at his home in Milwaukee’s Midtown neighborhood. The medical examiner’s website listed diabetes mellitus and obesity as “other” causes of the man’s death.

The death is the fourth such in Milwaukee County and the seventh in Wisconsin.

MCMEO investigating the death of a 60 year old male from complications of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection at his home in the 3100 block of W. McKinley. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 25, 2020

Other COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin

Health officials announced on Wednesday, March 25 the first death linked to COVID-19 in Dane County. Public Health Madison Dane County said the patient was in their 70s.

Roderick Crape, 54, of Milwaukee, died Friday night, March 20, less than eight hours after he was admitted to the hospital. Loved ones said symptoms were swift and severe. On Friday afternoon, Crape arrived at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center complaining of shortness of breath. He had a 101-degree fever and chest pains. A chest X-ray showed he had pneumonia. Doctors tested him for COVID-19, and treated him for pneumonia. Sadly, less than eight hours later, he passed away.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Saturday, March 21 confirmed the second Milwaukee County death as a 69-year-old man who had been hospitalized since March 14. The man, identified by the medical examiner as Lenard Wells, was from out-of-state, but had strong ties to Milwaukee. FOX6 News learned Wells worked as a Milwaukee police lieutenant for many years, but retired before moving out of state. He died at Froedtert Hospital.

The previous three deaths included a 66-year-old Milwaukee County man (Lawrence Riley), a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County (Robert Blackbird), and a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County.