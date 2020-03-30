× Washington County man in his 50s who died from COVID-19 was a Waukesha County employee

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Officials with the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on Monday, March 30 confirmed a Waukesha County employee who died as a result of COVID-19 complications was a resident of Washington County. Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow announced the man’s death on Sunday.

This was Washington County’s first coronavirus-related death, health officials said in a news release.

The man, who was in his 50s, had underlying health conditions, officials said, noting that they were diligently working to ensure the patient’s close contacts are monitored for symptoms and quarantined to avoid the spread of the virus.

“The health department sends our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. This is precisely why we are asking people to practice social distancing and to stay at home. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough or tightness in your chest, please stay home and call your health care provider. We do not want other families to lose loved ones,” said Kirsten Johnson, health officer, in the release.

Officials noted as of Monday morning, there were 37 positive cases in Washington County, and 40 in Ozaukee County.