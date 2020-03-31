× ‘Food and beer to go:’ Lakefront Brewery brings back fish fry as an online-ordered grab-n-go

MILWAUKEE — Starting Friday, April 3, Lakefront Brewery will be back to frying fish again. Of course, there will be no seating available amid the COVID-19 pandemic that closed bars and restaurants except for carryout or delivery. Instead, fans can order and pay for grab-n-go food and beer HERE.

“Our world is a bit sideways currently, but we’re here with other great, local restaurants trying to bring back some good old normal,” said Lakefront Co-Founder and President Russ Klisch in a news release. “We look forward to a full brewery with a full staff, but until then we must take steps forward. We hope folks come on down, grab some food and beer to go and feel good.”

According to the release, Lakefront Brewery will be offering the grab-n-go food and beer from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the last order being accepted at 7:30 p.m. Thirty minutes later, a bag will be ready for pickup.

“If people pre-order this Thursday beginning at 11 a.m., they will get a free take-n-bake pretzel,” added Lakefront’s Executive Chef Kristin Hueneke in the release. “And we’ll be offering a new entrée special each week.”

Starting Tuesday, April 7, Lakefront Brewery’s grab-n-go food will be available every Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Yes, you can have Lakefront cheese curds five days a week!

FOX6 News is curating a list of restaurants and bars in southeast Wisconsin that offer carryout and/or delivery orders.

SUBMIT A RESTAURANT, BAR: If you know of a business that should be added to this list, we invite you to CLICK HERE.