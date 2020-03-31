List: Online Masses, services that allow you to practice your faith online in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — With the “Safer at Home” order in place, residents throughout southeast Wisconsin are looking for options to continue to practice their faith online. Below is a list of churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples which offer such services.
List of faith organizations (alphabetical order by community)
Big Bend
Brookfield
- Brookfield Lutheran Church
- Christ the Lord Lutheran Church
- Elmbrook Church
- St. John’s Lutheran Church
- Peace United Methodist Church WI
Burlington
Cedarburg
Cudahy
Elkhorn
Elm Grove
Franklin
Germantown
Greendale
Greenfield
Hales Corners
Hartford
Jackson
Lake Geneva
Menomonee Falls
- Falls Baptist Church
- Grace Lutheran Church
- Legacy Christian Church
- Metro Harvest Church
- Pilgrim Lutheran Church
Mequon
Milwaukee
- All People’s Church
- Atonement Lutheran Church
- Eastbrook Church
- Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
- City of Light Church
- Grace Christian Fellowship Church
- Greater Bethlehem Ministries
- Greater Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ
- Epikos Church
- Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee
- Evolve Church
- Imago Dei Church
- Islamic Society of Milwaukee
- Jeremiah Missionary Baptist Church
- Jewish Community Center
- Kingdom Faith Fellowship Church
- La Luz Del Mundo
- Liberty and Truth Ministries
- Mana Ministries Assembly of God
- Mount Carmel Lutheran Church
- Northwest Baptist Church
- Parklawn Assembly of God
- Redeemer Lutheran Church
- Rehoboth New Life Center
- Sacred Heart of Jesus
- St. Marcus Lutheran Church
- St. Peter Lutheran Church
- St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
- St. Therese Parish
- Salem Lutheran Church
- Siloah Lutheran Church
- Solomon’s Temple Evangelistic Ministries
- Total Life Center Church
Muskego
Mukwonago
New Berlin
- Living Word Apostolic Church
- Poplar Creek Church
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
- WeatherStone Church
Oak Creek
Oconomowoc
- First Congregational UCC
- Hope Lake Country
- Thirst
- St. Jerome Parish
- St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
Pewaukee
- Gethsemane United Methodist Church
- Spring Creek Church
- Shepherd of the Hills
- RiverGlen Christian Church
Plymouth
Port Washington
Racine
Richfield
Saukville
Sheboygan
Sheboygan Falls
Wales
Watertown
Waukesha
- Bridge Church
- Catholic Community of Waukesha: St. Joseph, St. Mary, St. John Neumann & St. William
- Christ the Servant Lutheran Church
- Fox River Christian Church
- RiverGlen Christian Church
Wauwatosa
- Honey Creek Church
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
- St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
- St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
- Trinity Episcopal Church
West Allis
West Bend
Wind Lake
