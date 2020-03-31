List: Online Masses, services that allow you to practice your faith online in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — With the “Safer at Home” order in place, residents throughout southeast Wisconsin are looking for options to continue to practice their faith online. Below is a list of churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples which offer such services.

List of faith organizations (alphabetical order by community)

Big Bend

Brookfield

Burlington

Cedarburg

Cudahy

Elkhorn

Elm Grove

Franklin

Germantown

Greendale

Greenfield

Hales Corners

Hartford

Jackson

Lake Geneva

Menomonee Falls

Mequon

Milwaukee

Muskego

Mukwonago

New Berlin

Oak Creek

Oconomowoc

Pewaukee

Plymouth

Port Washington

Racine

Richfield

Saukville

Sheboygan

Sheboygan Falls

Wales

Watertown

Waukesha

Wauwatosa

West Allis

West Bend

Wind Lake

West Allis