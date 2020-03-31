Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

List: Online Masses, services that allow you to practice your faith online in SE Wisconsin

Posted 8:35 am, March 31, 2020, by , Updated at 11:42AM, March 31, 2020

MILWAUKEE — With the “Safer at Home” order in place, residents throughout southeast Wisconsin are looking for options to continue to practice their faith online. Below is a list of churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples which offer such services.

List of faith organizations (alphabetical order by community)

Big Bend 

Brookfield 

Burlington 

Cedarburg

Cudahy 

Elkhorn

Elm Grove 

Franklin

Germantown 

Greendale 

Greenfield 

Hales Corners 

Hartford 

Jackson 

Lake Geneva 

Menomonee Falls 

Mequon 

Milwaukee

Muskego

Mukwonago

New Berlin

Oak Creek

Oconomowoc

Pewaukee 

Plymouth

Port Washington

Racine

Richfield

Saukville 

Sheboygan 

Sheboygan Falls

Wales

Watertown

Waukesha 

Wauwatosa

West Allis 

West Bend

Wind Lake

