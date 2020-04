× 4 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Milwaukee County; 30 statewide

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, April 1 reported four additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19. There have been a total of 30 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

The medical examiner identified the victims Wednesday as a 49-year old man from Milwaukee, a 73-year-old man from Oak Creek, an 89-year-old man from South Milwaukee and 78-year-old woman from Milwaukee. There have been a total of 16 deaths in Milwaukee County due to COVID-19.

MCMEO investigating four additional deaths due to complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). 49 yoa male from Milwaukee, 73 yoa male from Oak Creek, 89 yoa male from South Milwaukee, and 78 yoa female from Milwaukee. Sixteen total deaths in Milwaukee County from COVID-19. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) April 1, 2020

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin

Man in his 50s in Fond Du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19 91-year-old Robert Blackbird at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton in Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

66-year-old Lawrence Riley in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20

69-year-old Lenard Wells in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21

54-year-old Roderick Crape in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23

Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25

Death reported by health officials on March 25 60-year-old Ralph Davis in Milwaukee County (MPS employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25

Death reported by medical examiner on March 25 57-year-old Sheila Staten in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 79-year-old Callie Roundtree in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 65-year-old Carolyn Johnson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 69-year-old Tommie Lee Loving in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (at VA Hospital): Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 Patient/age unknown in Iron County: Death reported on March 26

Death reported on March 26 82-year-old Gail Kutz at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

87-year-old Kenneth Going at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27

Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27 55-year-old Nola Boyd in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27 Patient/age unknown in Waupaca County: Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28

Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28 71-year-old Robert Jackson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 29

Death reported by medical examiner on March 29 Patient in 50s in Washington County (Waukesha County employee): Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29

Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29 Man/age unknown in Fond du Lac County: Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30

Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30

Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30 72-year-old man in Milwaukee in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31 85-year-old woman from Pewaukee who died in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31 Patient/age unknown in Rock County: Death reported by health officials on March 31

Death reported by health officials on March 31 49-year-old man in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 73-year-old woman in Oak Creek/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 89-year-old man in South Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 78-year-old woman in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1