Police called to West Bend church due to complaint regarding ‘Safer at Home’ order

Posted 10:04 pm, April 5, 2020, by

WEST BEND — Police were called to a church in West Bend amid the coronavirus pandemic, following a complaint from a neighbor.

Pastor Joseph Fisher with Pilgrim Lutheran Church said West Bend police showed up after the neighbor complained about the gathering of the group, saying it was going against Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.

Pastor Fisher said there were about 16 people inside, but there were no more than 10 in one room at a time.

He said police apologized after determining there wasn’t a violation of the Safer at Home order at the church.

