× While winter moratorium ends April 15, power cannot be shut off until COVID-19 orders lifted

MADISON — The winter moratorium for disconnections of water, electric and natural gas service used for home heating as a result of non-payment is set to expire on Wednesday, April 15, but utilities cannot drop customers until Governor Tony Evers lifts his “Safer at Home” order issued in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, April 10, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) directed utilities to cease disconnecting residential service for nonpayment until the state public health emergency has been lifted. Additionally, utilities must make reasonable attempts to reconnect service to an occupied dwelling that has been disconnected.

PSC officials said in a news release, once the public health emergency is lifted, the utility may disconnect service to a property that was reconnected during this period without further notice if an appropriate payment or payment arrangement has not been established.

The moratorium that runs until April 15 would typically allow for disconnections for nonpayment to resume, but that moratorium is being extended for all service until the public health emergency is lifted.

As water service is not commonly part of a home’s heating system, utilities can disconnect customers’ water service at any time of year if that customer has electric or gas heat, PSC officials noted in the release.