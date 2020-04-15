× Milwaukee County supervisor calls on Governor Evers to ‘immediately rescind’ ‘Safer at Home’ order

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County supervisor on Wednesday, April 15 called for the end to Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers signaled Tuesday that it may be another month before he starts relaxing social distancing mandates.

The governor’s stay-at-home and school closure orders are set to expire on April 24. Evers told KSTP-TV that lifting the mandates won’t be “like flipping a switch.” He said he wants to be sure more coronavirus testing is available, there’s better tracking of sick people and there’s enough personal protective gear for health care workers before he’ll consider allowing businesses to open and easing social distancing restrictions.

He added that it’s unlikely schools will re-open but he hasn’t made a final decision yet.

“I would fully expect another couple of weeks, a month, before we are in a position to actually say we’re ahead of the curve here, and after that we can start thinking about how we can relax things,” Evers told the television station.

Following that announcement, Milwaukee County Supervisor Dan Sebring called for an end to the order, citing the unsustainable damage to business and far-reaching restrictions on individual liberties.

“To date 0.17 percent of America’s population has been infected by the coronavirus. That means 0.007 percent of America’s population has died from the coronavirus. Governor Evers’ Executive Order 72 (The Safer-at-Home Order), County Executive’s COVID-19 Emergency Orders, and following COVID-19 related orders are a grossly disproportionate and unnecessary response to the reality of the current health situation that violates individual liberties and constitutionally guaranteed rights,” said Sebring in a statement Wednesday.

Sebring’s statement noted coronavirus data by county from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services accessed on April 15 showed Milwaukee County with 1,795 confirmed cases, the most of any county in the state. The statement said nationally, county data from John Hopkins University indicates that Milwaukee County is not in the top 50 counties with confirmed cases.

“Conditions that would justify the governor’s actions never actually existed. As the rest of America prepares to ‘open up’, Wisconsin prepares to extend the draconian measures that will spell the doom of any and all commerce in Wisconsin. I call upon Governor Evers and County Executive Abele to immediately rescind the draconian measures put in place as a result of the so-called ‘crisis’. Wisconsin and Milwaukee County can’t wait,” said Sebring in the statement.

Supervisor Sebring represents the 11th District on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.