Deff-initely Milwaukee: How a pandemic changed the restaurant scene with Paul Bartolotta

MILWAUKEE — In his long career, Paul Bartolotta has never seen anything affect the restaurant industry like the coronavirus. Many of his peers are offering takeout and curbside pickup, but in the episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Bartolotta explains why Bartolotta Restaurant Group decided to close all its locations.

He also goes into the changes patrons may see when things eventually open up again. You’ll also hear stories from Bartolotta who has spent time in kitchens around the world, including the legacy his late brother Joe leaves behind in Milwaukee. Plus, you’ll learn the one thing Paul Bartolotta won’t eat.

