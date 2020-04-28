‘Check in on each other:’ City leaders tout resources for domestic violence victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Recent deaths highlight a growing problem with domestic violence in the Milwaukee community since the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

There are now more than double the number of homicide cases so far in 2020 than at the same time last year. City leaders say, in most of those cases, the victims were killed by someone they knew.

"It feels like we're dealing with two pandemics at the same time," said Reggie Moore with the City of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. "We're seeing a lot of inner family conflict which with the safer at home order, could be a contributing factor."

According to Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, there have been 51 homicides so far in 2020. This time last year, there were 23.

Domestic violence shelters like Sojourner Family Peace Center are also getting more calls for help -- attributing approximately half of the homicides this year to domestic violence.

"You have additional hardships because of COVID, right? Maybe you lost your job, you have no income coming in, you have no one to take care of your kids, all the daycares are closed," said Carmen Pitre of Sojourner Family Peace Center. "Our clients are beginning to tell us about those realities for them. They are talking about financial insecurity and fears about their future."

City leaders call the shooting deaths of five people at home, allegedly at the hands of a family member, the second mass shooting this year -- urging people to find help before it is too late.

"We definitely want them to reach out to the Sojourner Family Peace Center and their resource line, 211, the Asha Project, there are many organizations that are still ready and willing and able to provide support," said Moore.

Organizations are using technology to check-in on those we can't see in person.

"As friends and family, let's check in on each other, let's do phone calls," Pitre said. "Let's text and say to people, 'I know that you're there. I'm a refuge. I'm willing to help you if I can,' so that survivors know that they're not alone."

City leaders are also recognizing the need for more outreach to check on people face-to-face, but they are also limited in what they can do because they say they are in need of personal protective equipment as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Before police are involved, there are places offering support for victims of domestic violence -- including the Sojourner Family Peace Center and the Asha Project. Call "211" if you or someone you know is looking for help; there are trained operators there available now to talk over all options and help you find local resources.

