× 36 members of Milwaukee Police Department tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police announced Thursday, May 7, 36 members of the department have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, police said “many of those members have fully recovered and have returned to work, while others remain under self-quarantine.”

MPD officials noted officers have been responding to over 500 known COVID-19 positive locations each week, in addition to countless traffic stops, citizen contacts and other interactions with the public that place our members at significant risk of contracting the virus.

“For the safety of our members and for the safety of the public, the Milwaukee Police Department is actively working with other city departments, including the Milwaukee Health Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department, to facilitate testing for our members,” MPD said in the release. “Due to current limitations on testing capacities, MPD prioritized District 5 as the first location to receive testing as it is located in a heavily affected area. Our goal is to provide a test to every member of our department as additional tests become available. All police officers are now required to wear personal protective equipment when interacting with the public. This requirement was made immediately after an adequate amount of masks was obtained through purchase and donations. As we continue to fight this pandemic together, we continue to accept N95 and KN95 mask donations and remain grateful for the community’s support.”

Please contact supportMPD@milwaukee.gov if you would like to make a donation.