List: ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines by county after SCOWIS ruling

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus stay-at-home order Wednesday, May 13, ruling that his administration overstepped its authority when it extended it for another month without consulting legislators.

The 4-3 ruling essentially reopened the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants.

The decision let stand language that had closed schools, however, and local governments can still impose their own health restrictions. In Dane County, home to the capital of Madison, officials quickly imposed a mandate incorporating most of the statewide order. City health officials in Milwaukee said a stay-at-home order they enacted in late March remains in effect.

to read through the decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court

Below is a breakdown of the guidelines by county following the SCOWIS ruling:

Dodge County: No order in place

“The proper process took place in the evaluation of this order with the proper entity, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, making the final decision. I certainly understand the concerns that many have raised over the last week regarding their fear over the continued spread of the virus and those concerns are not invalid. I encourage the public to social distance and abide by the guidelines set forth by the CDC. Please use common sense as we proceed in coming days and weeks. It is important that we continue to do our best in keeping our community as safe as possible,” said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt in a statement May 14.

Fond du Lac County: No order in place

“The Fond du Lac County Public Health Order #1 regarding closure of businesses shall be rescinded effective May 14 at 8 a.m.,” health officials said in a statement. Businesses allowed to operate include barber/barbering/cosmetology, nail salons, massage therapy establishments, tattoo/body art shops, restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, religious and funeral services and bars.

Jefferson County: No order in place

“In light of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, many businesses that have been closed will choose to open their doors soon, and many others will choose to expand their operations. Businesses need to do so responsibly,” health officials said in a statement May 14. “All Jefferson County businesses should continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, cleaning, and disinfecting whenever possible. They should also consider the guidelines provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and consult with their respective trade or business organizations to identify industry best practices to safely welcome back employees and customers. Businesses may also want to check with their legal counsel to see how to open safely during a pandemic while also considering legal implications of cases that may be related to their business operations.”

Kenosha County: Local order in place

Kenosha County health officials issued a local order continuing the “Safer at Home” regulations within the county until May 26.

A press release from Kenosha County officials Thursday, May 14 noted: Independent of (Wednesday night’s) order, Kenosha County — in partnership with other local government

and business leaders — remains in the process of finalizing a plan to restart the local economy with a phase-in approach consistent with the gating criteria of the state’s Badger Bounce Back Plan. An oversight committee charged with reviewing the local plan, called “Kenosha County Kickstart,” will hold its first meeting on Thursday, with the draft plan slated for release to the public on Friday.

City of Milwaukee: Local order in place

“The City of Milwaukee Health Department issued a public health order on March 25, 2020 to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19. That order remains in effect, including all provisions on public gatherings, restaurants and bar operations,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said in a statement May 13.

Suburban Milwaukee County: Local order in place

The 18 municipalities in suburban Milwaukee County and their 10 public health officials came together to sign a local order that provides guidelines on how local businesses can move forward in the coming days. The order lasts through May 21.

Racine County: Local order in place

In response to the state Supreme Court ruling, the City of Racine Public Health Department has locally extended the “Safer at Home” order with the “Turn the Dial” amendments within its jurisdiction until May 26. This order takes effect immediately,” the mayor’s office said in a statement May 13.

Walworth County: No order in place

In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Safer at Home Order, effective immediately, businesses can open and people can travel and gather in large groups. Walworth County’s Division of Public Health will not be issuing orders that replace Safer at Home at this time,” said Erica Bergstrom, Walworth County public health officer, in a statement on the health department’s website. Walworth County released guidance on the county website for area businesses on how to

implement protocols to protect their customers.

Washington/Ozaukee County: No order in place

If you choose to reopen your business, you are not in violation of “Safer at Home” or orders issued by the health department, officials said on the health department’s website. At this time, the health department has not issued any additional orders, but is working with county leaders to identify appropriate next steps. Please refer to our Blueprint FAQ for guidance on how to responsibly reopen. Email covid19@washozwi.gov if you have any other questions.

Waukesha County: No order in place

“In light of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, many businesses that have been closed will choose to open their doors tomorrow, and many others will choose to expand their operations. We trust our businesses will do so responsibly. All Waukesha County businesses should continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and cleaning and disinfecting whenever possible. They should also consider the guidelines provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and consult with their respective trade or business organizations to identify industry best practices to safely welcome back employees and customers,” Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said in a statement May 13.

