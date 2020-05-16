Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘Ice cream is on us tonight:’ New Brewers pitcher buys strangers $1,000 worth of food

MARYVALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 06: Josh Lindblom #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a first inning pitch against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 06, 2020 in Maryvale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Josh Lindblom has never thrown a regular-season pitch as a Milwaukee Brewer, but he certainly found a way to endear himself to the Milwaukee community in another way on Friday.

The Milwaukee Brewers signed Lindblom to a three-year contract in December 2019. Obviously, due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans have not had a chance to get to know the 32-year-old on the mound; he comes to the Milwaukee — as former Brewers slugger Eric Thames once did — by way of the Korean Baseball Organization.

As the saying goes: When in Rome, do as the Romans do. Well, when in Milwaukee, do as the Milwaukeeans do — and that’s what Lindblom did.

Lindbolm tweeted a photo Friday night, May 15 encouraging folks to head to the Kopp’s location near 76th and Layton in Greenfield — where he supplied some strangers with free treats up to $500. The generosity didn’t stop there, though.

Later the same day, Buckley’s restaurant in downtown Milwaukee tweeted that Lindblom and his wife also purchased $500 worth of meals for some lucky customers.

 

