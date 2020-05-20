Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum donating $150K worth of food to community

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are donating $150,000 worth of food to be made into meals for communities in need, the team announced Wednesday, May 20.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will retrieve the food from Fiserv Forum over a two-week operation, starting on Thursday, May 21 when 10,000 pounds of food will be picked up. From there, nearly 30 local restaurants will visit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s site at 1700 W. Fond du Lac Ave. in Milwaukee to collect food to make the meals.

The Tandem, a Milwaukee restaurant that has been organizing free meals daily for families in need since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, will coordinate the food distribution among the restaurants and serve as the meal collection site for the public.

Food items include protein like meat and seafood, ingredients such as sugar, flour and vinegar, and dessert offerings. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will continue picking up the donated food from Fiserv Forum on Friday, May 22, as well as Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29.

Since beginning its free meal program in mid-March, The Tandem has partnered with 40 restaurants to give out 15,000 free meals to those in need. The mission is to keep up with the demand for nutrition assistance and to support local Milwaukee restaurants during a time of financial uncertainty. Additionally, The Tandem is currently piloting several meal delivery programs for home-bound seniors and those with compromised immune systems.

The complete list of local restaurants supporting the community through the Bucks’ and Fiserv Forum’s food donation are: A Lil Razzle Dazzle with Chef Nesha, Amilinda, Anomaly Catering, Bavette La Boucherie, Belli’s Bistro, Birch + Butcher, Brandywine, Cafe Corazon, Cavas, Chef Halimo, Cloud Red, Club Charlie’s, Company Brewing, DanDan, Delicious Bites Catering, Emerald City Catering, Focused Fork, Freschef, Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Gingerz, Goodkind, Holyland Grocery + Bakery, Laughing Taco, Lazy Susan, McBob’s, Meat on the Street, Milwaukee Classic Pizza, Orenda Café, Public Table, Rise + Grind Café, Sabrosa, Sanford, Sauce + Spice, Strange Town, Tall Guy + A Grill, The Tandem, The Diplomat, The National Café, The Pasta Tree, Three Brothers, and Uncle Woflie’s Breakfast Tavern.